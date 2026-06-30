Rookie Jackson Koivun Among Leaders on Kalshi Market for John Deere

Even in his pro debut, Kalshi isn’t holding back on Jackson Koivun as one of the favorites to win the John Deere Classic. Koivun wrapped up his Auburn career by shattering SEC and NCAA records.

Kalshi’s John Deere market also shifted Koivun’s price after it opened on June 28. He opened at 2% and shot up to 4.4% in just one day.

John Deere Classic Winner - Kalshi

Ben Griffin 5.5%

Chris Gotterup 5.2%

Jackson Koivun 4.4%

At the time of writing and his current trading price, a $10 trade offers $202.95 in total profit at 4.4%.

On June 12, after the 2025-26 season, Koivun announced he would skip his senior year and accept the PGA Tour membership that he earned through the PGA Tour U Accelerated program.

“I’m grateful to everyone at Auburn University for giving me the most incredible college experience I could’ve ever imagined. From bringing home a pair of national championships to the late nights and early mornings grinding at the facility and competing alongside guys I’ll call brothers for the rest of my life, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. With that being said, I’ve decided to forego my senior year to pursue my lifelong dream of playing on the PGA TOUR.”

Legacy just beginning

Koivun played TPC Deere Run as an amateur in 2025, finishing T11 at 15 under. That’s one of many career highlights already.

In college, nationally, he broke the NCAA scoring average by 0.6 strokes, finishing his three years at Auburn with a 68.89 average. In 2025, he broke Colin Morikawa’s single-season scoring average by over 0.4 strokes at 68.20. At Auburn, he claimed 16 program records as well, including:

Career wins (11)

Top-10 finishes (34)

Sub-par rounds (87)

Sub-70 rounds (62)

Single-season wins (6)

Single-season top-10 finishes (12)

Single-season birdies (196)

Single-season sub-par rounds (31)

Single-season sub-70 rounds (26)

54-hole tournament score (25 under)

He’s also tied for first in SEC history and tied for seventh in NCAA history with 11 career wins and is a three-time SEC Player of the Year—the first time in history that anyone has accomplished that.

Between his T11 at last year’s John Deere and T23 at this year’s U.S. Open, it’s easy to see why Kalshi lists him among the favorites. The John Deere Classic runs from Thursday, July 2nd, to Sunday, July 5th.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $20 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.

