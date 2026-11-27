A name that’s been rising on Kalshi’s NFL head coaches fired market is Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen. Steichen finds himself at the top of the market with an 82% chance that the Colts fire him this season, as they currently sit 3-8 after Week 11.

Steichen opened the season with just an 18% chance of being fired and remained under 50% until Week 7, and has remained above 50% since. Kalshi settles the market based on whether Steichen is fired by March 1 or not. A $10 trade on Steichen being fired by then profits $1.75.

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Ready for a restart

Shane Steichen has been extremely stagnant in his four seasons with the Colts. Since being hired in 2023, he’s gone 28-34 and turned three full seasons of either 9-8 or 8-9 records. He’s done well on offense with two top-10 finishes. However, the defense has held them back with consecutive bottom-10 finishes in each season.

While the offense has been the highlight of his tenure, he’s failed to develop a quarterback. Six different QBs have started under him, including Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson, Philip Rivers, Riley Leonard, Joe Flacco, and Gardner Minshew.

There was some success with Daniel Jones last season before suffering a season-ending torn Achilles. Ultimately, Jones did not return to form and was released this season, leaving Anthony Richardson to take over as QB1 for the rest of the year.

Already moving pieces

The Colts did make a significant move already this season by firing GM Chris Ballard after the team lost to the then-winless Tennessee Titans in Week 6. Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon released a statement following the Ballard firing, stating that the team's standard is to compete for championships.

"Our standard is to compete for championships, and I believe a change in leadership is necessary to meet that standard," she said. "Making this change during the season was a deliberate decision. Waiting would only delay the important work that needs to begin now."

After the firing, the team traded away several starters, including Josh Downs, Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, and Keenan Allen.

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