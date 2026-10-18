Shedeur Sanders Trade Market Creeping Up on Kalshi

One of the biggest names in the NFL rumor mill in recent weeks has been Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders. Sanders is trending up on Kalshi’s NFL trade market at a 37% chance that the Browns trade him.

Sanders came into the 2026-27 season with high expectations of becoming the Browns QB1. However, once the Browns named Deshaun Watson the starter over him, the trade rumors began to circulate. Over the last two weeks, Sanders' price of being traded has jumped 22%, going from 15% to 37%.

Will Shedeur Sanders be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 37%

No 88%

Kalshi settles the market on whether the Browns trade Sanders by December 1. A $10 trade on the Browns trading Sanders profits $15.59.

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Opportunity slipping away

From the outside looking in, it seems that Sanders' opportunity in Cleveland is fading. The Browns are quietly 3-2 and tied for second place in the AFC North. Deshaun Watson has also been serviceable under center, throwing for 1,010 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has a 48.3 QBR and a 64.2% completion rate.

At this point, unless an injury to Watson comes up or his play starts to dip, Sanders is likely to remain on the bench, operating as Cleveland’s QB2. Note that even if Sanders were to remain in Cleveland and the Browns were to move on from Watson next season, Sanders would still need to beat out Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green for the starting job.

Gearing up for a trade?

While no official reports suggest a trade, Sanders himself might be getting ready to request a trade from the Browns. For the first time in his career, he’s hired an agent, Young Money APAA Sports. Players hiring an agent for the first time usually means that they’re seeking an extension or getting ready to ask for a trade.

The timing of Sanders hiring his agent is also interesting. Just three weeks ago, Marvin Harrison Jr. hired an agent for the first time as well, and the Cardinals traded him two weeks later.

The NFL trade deadline is under a month away on November 10, and with his new representation, Sanders could be the next name on the move.

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