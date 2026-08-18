Slumping Dodgers Hit Season Low in Kalshi World Series Prediction Market

Not everything is perfect for the Los Angeles Dodgers as their World Series price on Kalshi’s MLB market hit a low following the series loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Although they remain the heavy favorites on the board, the Dodgers’ price dropped and now sits at 34% to win the World Series.

This is a 3% drop for the Dodgers, who sat at 37% ahead of the Brewers series. They remain one of just two teams with higher than a 10% price to win the World Series. A $10 trade on the Dodgers winning right now profits $18.17.

World Series Winner - Kalshi

Los Angeles Dodgers 34%

New York Yankees 10%

Milwaukee Brewers 9%

Tampa Bay Rays 7%

Atlanta Braves 7%

Trending down

The Dodgers' 1-3 series loss to the Milwaukee Brewers is the least of their worries. Los Angeles has spiraled in August to this point, going 5-11 since July 31, including a seven-game losing streak where the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs swept them. The Dodgers suffered a -24 run differential, having scored 54 runs while allowing 78.

In the Dodgers’ defense, this is one of the toughest stretches on their schedule with the Red Sox, Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Brewers all contenders at the top of the World Series market.

Skubal struggles?

The Dodgers' World Series price peaked at 40% when they pulled off the biggest trade of the season, acquiring Tarik Skubal on August 2. The Dodgers started just two days before trading for him and did not turn around.

Since Skubal arrived in Los Angeles, he’s gone 0-2 through 17 innings pitched, allowing 15 hits for seven runs (six earned), two home runs, and 19 strikeouts at a 3.18 ERA and 1.24 WHIP.

Turning around

One of the biggest contributors to the Dodgers' current slump has been injuries, specifically to the pitching rotation. However, things are beginning to look up as more and more positive injury updates continue to arise.

The Dodgers recently activated Blake Snell from the 60-day IL after an elbow injury sidelined him since May. Tyler Glasnow has resumed game action in Triple-A as his return nears from back spasms. Knee inflammation and bicep tightness have kept Shohei Ohtani off the mound since July 3, though he continues to serve as the designated hitter. His rehabilitation ramps up as well with a 35-pitch bullpen session this week.

Given the positive updates, the Dodgers World Series price could rise sooner rather than later. The Dodgers next play on Monday in a road series against the Colorado Rockies.

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