The Steel City saga continues as the Pittsburgh Steelers face a dilemma on the defensive line, with Nick Herbig the top name to watch as a likely trade candidate on Kalshi. The Steelers have a crowded edge rusher room around Herbig, featuring TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Until mid-May, Herbig was the least likely of the three to be traded on Kalshi’s NFL trade market at a 34% chance. His price has since more than doubled to 76%.

Will Nick Herbig be traded?

Yes 76%

No 39%

Kalshi set a December 1 deadline for any trade and resolves the market on whether Herbig is traded by then. His 76% price only profits $2.93 on a $10 trade.

An appealing candidate

With the Steelers overcrowding, Herbig becomes a clear name to watch and could net a massive return. At 24 years old, he’s coming off a 7.5 sack, three forced fumbles, and one interception season. In three years, he’s totaled 16 sacks, forced nine fumbles, and recovered four.

At his age and production, NFL teams are surely monitoring which of the three the Steelers front office intends to move.

His case to stay put

Production aside, the Steelers signaled they plan to keep Herbig when they gave him a four-year, $100 million extension with $42 million guaranteed.

This leaves Alex Highsmith and TJ Watt as even more likely trade candidates. Highsmith is coming off a 9.5 sack season and only has two years left on his contract.

Of the three, TJ Watt is looking less likely to be traded. He’s in the second year of his three-year, $123 million contract extension, which includes $108 million guaranteed. At the time of his contract, he was the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

Unfortunately, Watt’s contract now looks like a potential bust after he tied his career low with seven sacks in 14 games last season. The Steelers also have a history of treating legacy players well, Watt included, letting them retire with the team or walk away on their own terms.

We’ll first see Pittsburgh in action on August 13th in the preseason against the Green Bay Packers.

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