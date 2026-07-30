Steph Curry Trade? Not Likely, According to Kalshi

Could the NBA offseason get any crazier? Tentatively, yes, and Kalshi is ahead of the game with a new market on Stephen Curry’s next team. While the Golden State Warriors are unlikely to trade the face of the franchise, it’s worth noting that Curry has been in the rumor mill.

After Golden State failed to acquire LeBron James, the rumors of them trading Steph intensified enough for Curry’s next team market on Kalshi to open, but remain bullish on him staying with the Warriors.

Stephen Curry Next Team - Kalshi

Golden State Warriors or Retires 86%

San Antonio Spurs 8%

Miami Heat 4%

Charlotte Hornets 3%

Boston Celtics 2%

Curry’s 86% price to remain in Golden State offers a $1.51 profit on a $10 trade. The market will settle based on which team he’s with by October 21, 2026.

Warriors not doing the unthinkable

All recent signs point to Golden State not trading away Steph Curry. The strongest signal came from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on the Stephen A. Smith SiriusXM Sports Show, where he reported that he expects Curry and the front office to enter contract talks by the end of August.

"I fully expect there to be contract extension talks when he's eligible,” Charania said. "I believe it's in late August that they're going to discuss an extension, whether it's a one-year or two-year extension that he's eligible for. They're going to give him one if he wants one. To my knowledge, I think there's going to be a desire on his part, too. So there's mutual interest there."

Another telltale sign came just yesterday when the Warriors re-signed Draymond Green to a 1-year, $27.7 million contract. The same number he opted out of to give the team flexibility to pursue LeBron.

Other recent reports indicate that the Warriors are content to run things back with last year's roster, per ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

“They (Warriors) are just fine running back this kinda older 37-win core and understanding they’re not necessarily a part of the title conversation.”

Feeling out the teams

As for who is on Steph’s next team market, the San Antonio Spurs lead behind Golden State, followed by the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets.

Since losing the NBA title, rumors have been swirling about the team looking to trade De’Aron Fox. It's hard to imagine the Spurs not being interested in putting together a Fox trade package for the greatest shooter of all time.

Miami also failed on the LeBron James front and is still in desperate need of playmaking and shooting. If Curry were to become available before the season, expect Pat Riley to be one of the first to call.

As for Charlotte, he has strong ties to the Hornets with his father, Dell Curry, spending the majority of his career there. Steph also played college ball at Davidson College, just north of Charlotte.

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