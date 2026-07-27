Tarik Skubal Trade Market Continues Rising on Kalshi

The rise continues on Tarik Skubal’s trade market on Kalshi, with his price remaining over 50% that the Detroit Tigers will trade him by the MLB trade deadline. Skubal currently has the third-highest price on Kalshi’s MLB trade market at 56%. Last week, the market for him to be traded jumped significantly.

Skubal sits behind just Luis Arraez and Sandy Alcantara on the board to be traded. Trading $10 on Skubal being traded by the deadline profits $7.52 if he is moved. Kalshi grades the market on August 5th, two days after the MLB trade deadline, based on whether the Tigers trade him or not.

Will Tarik Skubal be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 56%

No 44%

Reports heating up

Around the MLB, analysts continue to predict the Tigers will move Skubal, with both the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers continuously being linked to the reigning Cy Young winner.

USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale pushed the narrative that the Dodgers will be one of the more aggressive teams at the trade deadline as they look to become the first NL team to three-peat.

“Rival executives believe the Dodgers plan to be greedy, and are infatuated with the opportunity of becoming the first National League team to win three consecutive World Series championships,” Nightengale wrote. “If Tarik Skubal indeed becomes available, as executives are now predicting, the Dodgers are all in, and have the prized farm system and starting pitching depth to pull it off.”

MLB Network insider Joel Sherman went as far as predicting the Tampa Bay Rays will land Skubal. Feeding into the Rays even more, though, President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander told Tom Krasniqi of Tampa Bay’s Sports Radio on iHeartRadio that the team will consider being more aggressive at the deadline to bypass the Wild Card spot.

"The more that that is in play, the more you consider aggressive adds to your roster. That's how we operate, that's how we think about it, but we need to make sure that they're meaningful adds to our roster and not something that just moves some contribution from one area to another."

Where the Tigers sit now

Just a week out from the MLB trade deadline, and Detroit sits stagnant in the standings, 3.5 games out from the final AL wild card spot despite a strong 6-3 start to the second half of the season.

Kalshi backed off a bit on July 25th with Skubal dropping to just a 40% chance of being traded before readjusting his price to 56% at the time of writing.

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