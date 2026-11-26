New users who enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 can trade $25 and get $60 in bonus credit. A code is required. This Thursday, November 26 offer beats the $25 bonus most competing Kalshi promo codes provide, making it one of the top prediction market promos available for Bears vs. Lions.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Bears vs. Lions

The Thanksgiving Day showdown at Ford Field is the perfect first trade. Chicago and Detroit both sit at 8-2, and the winner takes control of the NFC North. Caleb Williams is 0-4 against the Lions, while Jared Goff is 9-4 against the Bears. I treat this game as trade one toward unlocking the bonus.

Here is what you need to know before you sign up:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the code VIP60 during registration.

The offer is available in all states and Washington, D.C., except Utah, Louisiana, Nevada, Michigan and Washington.

Account registration and identity verification are required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete at least $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of registering.

Your $60 bonus is credited after those trades settle, whether they win or lose.

You must use the bonus credit within seven days of receiving it, or it expires.

Say you put $25 on the Bears to beat the Lions. If Chicago wins, you collect your payout on that trade and still get the $60 bonus. If Detroit wins, the trade loses, but the $60 bonus still lands in your account once the trade settles.

The bonus does not depend on the result, so the outcome only affects your trade payout. You can then use the $60 on other markets across sports, politics and culture. If you have a friend on the platform, check out our guide on the Kalshi referral code to see how that program compares.

Both teams bring plenty of storylines. Detroit star Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL with 1,098 rushing yards and averages 108.7 yards from scrimmage in six career games against Chicago. Amon-Ra St. Brown torched the Bears last season for 20 catches, 259 yards and three touchdowns in two games.

Chicago counters with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who has five sacks and 12 pressures in three games since arriving from Tennessee. The Bears are 5-0 since a 31-7 loss to Green Bay. Detroit will be without Aidan Hutchinson (torn ACL) and Jack Campbell (neck), though Kerby Joseph is back, and cornerback D.J. Reed is trending toward returning.

Kalshi Market Prices for Bears vs. Lions

Here are the current Kalshi markets for the 1:00 PM ET kickoff:

Moneyline: Chicago 53% / Detroit 47%

Spread: Chicago -1.5 (51%)

Total: 55.5 points (Over 50%)

The market sees this as nearly a toss-up, with a slight lean toward the road team. Any of these markets can count toward your $25 in qualifying trades.

How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code for Bears vs. Lions

Getting started takes only a few minutes. I walked through these steps myself, and each one was simple. Follow along to lock in your $60 before kickoff:

Create your account. Register through the links on this page and enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during sign-up. You will provide your email, mobile number, address and Social Security number. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so you may need to submit a photo of a government-issued ID and a selfie. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or crypto. I added a little more than $25 so I had room to explore other markets. Place your first trade. Find the Bears vs. Lions game and trade the moneyline, spread or total. Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days to qualify. Collect your bonus. Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 to your account. Use it within seven days on any available market.

Not sure if Kalshi is the right fit? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket to see how the two platforms stack up before you sign up.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.