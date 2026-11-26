New users can claim the Kalshi promo code VIP60 and trade $25 to get $60 on Thursday, November 26. A code is required. Place your first qualifying trade on the Eagles-Cowboys Thanksgiving game, and you will earn $60 whether it wins or loses. This beats the $25 that most prediction market promos offer.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Philadelphia vs. Dallas

The Kalshi welcome offer is simple. Sign up with the code VIP60, deposit at least $10, and complete $25 in qualifying trades. Once those trades settle, Kalshi credits $60 to your account. The bonus does not depend on whether your trades win or lose.

The Thanksgiving matchup makes a fine first trade, which counts as trade 1 toward your $25. Philadelphia visits Dallas at 4:30 PM ET at AT&T Stadium on Fox. Dallas enters at 5-6, and the Eagles sit at 3-7 after both teams won Sunday. The Cowboys also won the first meeting 38-21 in Philadelphia on Oct. 26.

Dak Prescott gives Dallas plenty to work with. He has accounted for 10 touchdowns over the past two games and owns 3,049 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes and six interceptions on 65.7% completions. Dallas ran for 204 yards and averaged 6.4 yards per play in the first meeting.

Joe Milton III makes his third straight start for Philadelphia against the team where he backed up Prescott last season. He has yet to throw a touchdown pass in two starts, though the Eagles snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 19-16 win over Pittsburgh. Saquon Barkley and Quinyon Mitchell both practiced fully Wednesday, which helps the Eagles. Dallas still allows 28.4 points and a league-worst 151.5 rushing yards per game.

Here is a quick look at the key terms:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the code VIP60 during registration.

Available in all states and DC, except Utah, Louisiana, Nevada, Michigan and Washington.

Identity verification is required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete $25 in trades within seven days of registering.

After the bonus is credited, you have seven days to use it or it expires.

Here is how the trade plays out. Say you put $25 on Dallas to win and the Cowboys cover. Your contract pays out, and the $60 bonus lands in your account once the trade settles. If Philadelphia wins instead, your contract loses, but you still receive the full $60 bonus.

The same logic applies to any qualifying trade you choose. You can spread the $25 across several markets or clear it all on one trade. Friends can also boost their starts through a Kalshi referral code , though VIP60 is the one to use at sign-up.

Philadelphia vs. Dallas Kalshi Markets

Here are the current Kalshi prices for the Thanksgiving matchup at 4:30 PM ET:

Moneyline: Philadelphia 20%, Dallas 80%

Spread: Dallas -7.5 (54%)

Total: 48.5 points (Over 49%)

Dallas is a heavy favorite on the moneyline at 80%. The spread sits close to even at 54%, and the total hovers near a coin flip at 49% for the over. Those numbers give new traders plenty of ways to complete their first $25.

How To Claim the Kalshi Promo Code for the Eagles-Cowboys Game

Claiming the offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to lock in your $60 bonus with a trade on Philadelphia vs. Dallas:

Create your account. Click a link on this page to reach Kalshi's sign-up page. Enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 and provide your email, mobile number, Social Security number and home address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so you will confirm your date of birth, address and identity. That may include a photo of your government-issued ID. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or crypto. I would add enough to cover the full $25 in trades. Find the game. Open the sports markets and select Philadelphia vs. Dallas, which kicks off at 4:30 PM ET. Place your trade. Choose the moneyline, spread or total, then trade at least $25 in total across your qualifying positions. Collect your bonus. Once your trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 to your account. Use it within seven days.

Want to see how the platform stacks up against its biggest rival before you jump in? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.