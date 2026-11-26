The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus when you deposit $10. A code is required. As of Thursday, November 26, this is one of the top prediction market promos available, and you can use it on the Philadelphia vs. Dallas Thanksgiving game at 4:30 PM ET.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Eagles vs. Cowboys

New users who sign up with code SIBONUS and deposit $10 receive a $25 trading bonus. Philadelphia visits Dallas today at AT&T Stadium on Fox, and the game is the target for your first qualifying trade. I like that the offer is tied to a real-money trade rather than a bet slip.

Here is how the first trade could play out. Say you deposit $10 and use your funds on the Philadelphia vs. Dallas moneyline market. If your trade wins, the market pays out and any profit is yours once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement. If your trade loses, you lose the amount you traded, and your $25 trading bonus remains available for your next trades.

Keep these terms and conditions in mind before you sign up:

A code is required. Enter SIBONUS during registration, because you generally cannot apply a promo code after your account is created.

The offer is available in all states except NV, and you must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must provide proof of ID at registration, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

Your initial deposit must be at least $10.

You must complete a real-money trade on an eligible market to claim the bonus, such as the Eagles vs. Cowboys game.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement. After you meet it, profit from your trades can be withdrawn as cash.

You no longer need an invitation or waitlist spot to create an account.

The same offer is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign.

The SIBONUS promo code is different from a referral link. A promo code unlocks the new-user welcome offer, while referral links belong to the separate refer-a-friend program. Once you start trading, you can share your own referral code and earn bonuses by inviting friends.

Funding is simple, since Polymarket deals strictly in USD. You can deposit with a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto. Registration also works with a crypto wallet such as MetaMask.

Current Polymarket Prices for Eagles vs. Cowboys

PHI @ DAL (4:30 PM ET): Moneyline PHI 20% / DAL 80%

PHI @ DAL (4:30 PM ET): Spread DAL -8.5 (50%)

PHI @ DAL (4:30 PM ET): Total 48 (Over 50%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for Eagles vs. Cowboys

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus and trade the Philadelphia vs. Dallas game.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page and click Sign Up. Enter the code SIBONUS, then confirm the verification code sent to your email. Verify your identity with a photo ID and a selfie holding that ID. Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, ACH, Apple Pay, or crypto. Place your first real-money trade on the PHI @ DAL market. Receive your $25 trading bonus and use it on your next trades.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.