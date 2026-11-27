Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to unlock a $25 trading bonus when you deposit $10. A code is required, and the Thursday, November 26 welcome offer is live now. Place your first trade on Chiefs vs. Bills tonight at 8:20 PM ET, and browse more prediction market promos from SI.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Chiefs vs. Bills

The offer is simple. Sign up with the code SIBONUS, deposit $10, and make a real-money trade on an eligible market. Your first trade on the Chiefs vs. Bills matchup counts as trade 1 toward the offer, so you can start on Thursday Night Football.

Once the requirements are met, Polymarket credits your $25 trading bonus. Unlike a traditional sportsbook promo, this welcome offer starts with a $10 deposit. The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement, and after you meet it, any profit from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

Here are the key terms and conditions for the Polymarket welcome offer:

A promo code is required. Enter SIBONUS during registration.

The offer is available in all states except Nevada.

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must provide proof of ID when registering, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

A $10 initial deposit is required.

You generally cannot apply a promo code after your account is created.

The offer is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and meet the offer's terms.

The code is different from a referral link. SIBONUS unlocks the new-user welcome offer, while referral links belong to Polymarket's separate refer-a-friend program. The previous U.S. waitlist has also been removed for eligible users.

Here is an example of how a trade could play out. Say you deposit $10 and use your $25 bonus on the Chiefs vs. Bills game market. If your trade wins, you collect the payout on that position, and once the 1x playthrough is met, your profit is withdrawable cash. If your trade loses, you lose the amount you put into that position, but your original deposit is not tied to any further obligation.

Chiefs vs. Bills Polymarket Prices

Chiefs @ Bills (8:20 PM ET): Moneyline KC 41% / BUF 59%, Spread BUF -2.5 (53%), Total 46.5 (Over 50%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for Chiefs vs. Bills

Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and trade on tonight's game.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page, click Sign Up, and enter the code SIBONUS. Enter the verification code sent to your email, and complete ID verification. Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, ACH bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto. Place your first real-money trade on the Chiefs @ Bills market. Receive your $25 trading bonus and use it on your next trades.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.