Trade $25, Get $35 With Kalshi Promo Code SI35 for Week 1 College Football

College football's opening weekend arrives Thursday and stretches through Labor Day, delivering some of the season's most compelling matchups right from the start. If you're looking to trade on these early contests, the Kalshi promo code SI35 offers a compelling entry point. As of Monday, August 31, new users can claim a $35 bonus by depositing at least $25 and completing $25 in trades on the platform. You'll need to enter code SI35 during registration to unlock this welcome offer. Check out other prediction market promos to compare your options.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Works for Week 1 College Football Trading

The Kalshi promo code SI35 makes it simple to start trading on college football's biggest moments. You'll deposit a minimum of $10 and complete $25 in trades within seven days to qualify for your $35 bonus. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades settle as winners or losers, so you can explore Kalshi's markets with confidence as you navigate Week 1 matchups like Clemson at LSU on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET or Boise State at Oregon earlier that afternoon.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming your bonus:

You must be 18 years or older and new to Kalshi to qualify.

Enter code SI35 during registration to activate the offer.

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID.

Deposit at least $10 to fund your account.

Complete $25 in trades within seven days of signing up.

Your $35 bonus credits to your account after you meet the trading requirement.

Use bonus funds within seven days or they expire.

Your bonus applies whether your trades win or lose.

Imagine trading $25 on Clemson to cover the spread against LSU. If that trade settles in your favor, you keep those winnings and still receive your $35 bonus to deploy on Sunday's Louisville versus Ole Miss matchup in Nashville. If your Clemson trade doesn't settle as expected, you still earn the full $35 bonus to continue trading on other Week 1 games like Wisconsin versus Notre Dame at Lambeau Field.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Bonus for College Football Week 1

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Week 1 college football:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to input promo code SI35 during registration to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification before you can trade. Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and confirm your personal details to pass this compliance check. Fund your account: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like debit card or cryptocurrency. Deposit enough to cover your $25 trading requirement and any additional trades you want to explore. Place your first trade on Week 1 college football: Browse Kalshi's available markets and select a college football outcome for Week 1. You might trade on Baylor versus Auburn in Atlanta, Miami at Stanford on Friday night, or any other opening weekend matchup. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $35 bonus will be credited to your account. Use your bonus on additional trades: After your bonus posts, deploy those funds on other Week 1 games or explore Kalshi's broader marketplace covering politics, culture, and other real-world events.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.