Trail Blazers Surge in Jaylen Brown Next Team Market on Kalshi

How many first-round picks does Boston want for Jaylen Brown? It’s been reported that the Boston Celtics are demanding four first-round picks in any Jaylen Brown trade.

That steep price shifted the Portland Trail Blazers into the lead on Kalshi’s NBA Next Team market, going from 20% to 29%.

Jaylen Brown Next Team - Kalshi

Portland Trail Blazers 29%

Stays with Boston Celtics or Retires 26%

Los Angeles Clippers 14%

Charlotte Hornets 8%

If Brown ends up with Portland, a $10 trade profits $21.76. Per Kalshi’s market rules, Brown needs to be on a new team by October 23rd, 2026, and will grade the market based on where he is by then.

Portland heating up

Following Sam Amick of The Athletic’s report that Boston was seeking four first-round picks, he hinted that Portland was the frontrunner.

On Marc Stein’s “The Stein Line,” he wrote that Portland is intrigued by Brown and has been since Damian Lillard's first stint with the team.

“The Blazers have been known to covet Brown dating back to Damian Lillard's first tenure with the franchise. And they still do.” Stein wrote and continued saying that if Portland missed out on Anthony Davis from the Washington Wizards, “But Brown undeniably ranks as another All-NBA talent who entices them.”

Boston is also in search of a center upgrade. Neemias Queta, Nikola Vucevic, and Luka Garza currently make up the position. That’s where Portland’s Donovan Clingan comes into play.

Clingan posted 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game in his second season and would immediately step in as Boston’s starting center. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype wrote:

“With Boston considering center upgrades and needing to replace Brown’s position if he’s traded, Portland’s Donovan Clingan and 2025 All-Defensive forward Toumani Camara would both be coveted by Boston. However, neither has been put on the table at this time.”

If Portland is willing to part ways with Clingan, they have more than enough draft capital to meet Boston’s asking price with seven first-round picks from now until the 2032 draft.

If you're looking for a promo code for Kalshi , enter SIBONUS at sign-up — you only need a $1 deposit and $20 in trades to unlock your $10 bonus.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.