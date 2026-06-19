UFC Fight Night Kalshi Market: Kape vs. Horiguchi

UFC Fight Night features a top-5 flyweight banger between no. 2 Manel Kape and no. 5 Kyoji Horiguchi in the flyweight division on Saturday, June 20th. Kape has the advantage at prediction markets just under a week out.

Manel Kape Vs. Kyoji Horiguchi - Kalshi

Manel Kape 59%

Kyoji Horiguchi 41%

A 59% chance for Kape to win on Kashi’s UFC prediction market offers $5.95 profit compared to $13.41 should Horiguchi come out victorious.

Kape holds the striking edge by a wide margin. He’s landing 5.04 significant strikes per minute at 56% accuracy. Horiguchi is landing less than 50% of his significant strike attempts (47%) and averaging 3.77 per bout. A 1.27 deficit.

Defensively, Kape absorbs 43% of strikes while Horiguchi allows 37%. Where the advantage to Horiguchi comes in that he only absorbs 2.13 significant strikes per minute, while Kape takes 4.08.

If this fight hits the ground, Horiguchi can upset with 1.61 takedowns per 15 minutes at 40% accuracy, along with six submission wins in his career. Kape’s strong suit is his stand and bag with 14 KO wins out of his 22 wins.

This would be the second career meeting, with their first coming under the Rizin Fighting Federation. In 2017, Horiguchi submitted Kape with an arm triangle.

Post-fight mentions

One prop market offered comes from what the winning fighter will mention in their post-fight interview. It is graded on the winning fighter, saying exactly what is being offered on the board post-fight.

Post-fight mentions - Kalshi

Train/Trained/Training 79%

Championship 78%

Dana 26%

It’s almost second nature for the winning fighter to go on a “thank you” spree following a victory, with mentions of their preparation for the fight and how their trainers got them in shape. UFC President Dana White, who hand-picks the fights, is popular among those thanked on occasion.

With this being a top-5 flyweight bout, a title opportunity is certainly on the table for the winner. Knowing this, both of them could take a shot at the current flyweight champion Joshua Van.

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