USA Big Favorite Over Turkiye at Kalshi Despite Clinching Group

Nothing to play for? Kalshi does not care. The United States is a heavy favorite to defeat Turkiye in its final Group D match on Thursday.

Mathematically, the USMNT clinched the group while Turkiye is eliminated from the World Cup. The USA went 2-0 and outscored its opponents 6-1. Turkiye did the complete opposite at 0-2 and was outscored 3-0 by its opponents.

Turkiye vs USA - Kalshi

Moneyline: USA (52%) vs Turkiye (27%), Draw (23%)

Spread: USA -1.5 (29%)

Total: 2.5 Goals (55% Over)

The USA sits near an even return on Kalshi’s World Cup market with 52% offering $17.20 in profit off a $20 trade. A similar trade on Turkiye profits $50.44.

Rotation incoming?

With the U.S. advancing to the knockout round and having nothing to play for on Thursday, it raises questions about what Mauricio Pochettino will do with the rotation. The biggest concern comes with Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun, Chris Richards, and Antonee Robinson’s availability.

Each of them earned a yellow card during the two opening matches. Another yellow would trigger an automatic one-game suspension in the knockout round. Each player's yellow card count resets every round.

There is also the injury concern for Christian Pulisic, who picked up a calf injury against Paraguay and missed the Australia match.

Sports Illustrated soccer insider Ben Steiner wrote that a heavy rotation would give valuable minutes to bench players and protect key starters, but risks killing the team’s momentum.

“This opportunity would give significant minutes to those on the roster who aren’t likely to play much in the critical games and would also ensure the health of those most relied upon. However, it could also lead to a significant loss, which could be a blow to the team's internal and external confidence as well as the momentum built over the first two games.”

Could Turkiye upset?

There is no reason that Turkiye needs to experiment with a heavy rotation being eliminated. With two losses, it could seek its first and only win of the World Cup against a new rotation for the USMNT.

Even though Kalshi favors the U.S., Turkiye could force a scare, and the 72% chance to cover +1.5 goals on the spread indicates that.

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