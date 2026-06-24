What Japan vs Sweden World Cup Match on Kalshi Signals

In a high-stakes Group F match, Kalshi heavily favors Japan to beat Sweden and advance to the next round. Momentum is heading in opposite directions here, which backs the price.

Kalshi’s World Cup market favors Japan at 53%, Sweden at 22%, and a draw at 27%.

Japan Vs. Sweden - Kalshi

Japan 53%

Sweden 22%

Draw 27%

Japan’s near-50% line delivers $8.26 profit on a $10 stake. The same stake on Sweden pays out $33.09 and $25.22 on a draw.

Can Japan keep going?

Japan has a 6-2 goal margin across its first two matches, going 2-2 in a draw against the Netherlands and winning 4-0 against Tunisia.

Japan sits in second place in Group F with four points and a neutral goal differential. A win here would push that to seven points and a likely first or second place finish to move on to the next round.

Sweden at risk

Sweden started strong with a 5-1 win over Tunisia and collapsed in its second match, losing 5-1 to the Netherlands.

Following its first two matches, Sweden now faces a must-win game. Their zero goal difference and heavy loss to the Netherlands leave them in a shaky spot. They would remain at three points and one of the lower tiered third place teams.

A win, though, would move them on to the next round with six points. There is a chance it could jump to the top spot depending on what happens in the Dutch match.

Draw outcome

A draw is the safest outcome and would likely advance both teams. Japan would move from four to five points and lock in a first or second-place group finish.

While a draw would not outright eliminate Sweden, it would push them to the higher tier of third-place teams. Sweden would still depend on other third-place results to secure advancement. Its zero goal differential would help them in this case.

Japan vs Sweden history

This marks the fifth all-time meeting between the two nations and first time ever in the World Cup. Pushing the draw narrative, three of the previous four meetings have ended in a draw. Sweden won 1-0 in 1997.

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