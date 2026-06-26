What Spain vs Uruguay Market at Kalshi is Telling Us

It’s do or die in the final match of group play between Spain and Uruguay. In a match that has high stakes for both sides, Kalshi sees Spain running with this one.

Kalshi World Cup market lists Spain as the 66% favorite while Uruguay has 13%. This match has implications for the seeding in the group and potential matchups in the knockout round.

Spain vs Uruguay

Spain 66%

Uruguay 13%

Draw 23%

Spain’s 66% trading price offers $4.78 in profit with a win on a $10 stake. The same risk on Uruguay offers $62.46 and 31.21 if it's a draw.

Group of draws

After opening with a shocking 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, Spain delivered against Saudi Arabia with a 4-0 win and jumped into first place in Group H. Luckily, no other team in the group has secured a victory. Uruguay and Cape Verde each have two draws, while Saudi Arabia has a draw and a loss.

With momentum heating up after the blowout win against Saudi Arabia, that's why Kalshi heavily favors Spain. Lamine Yamal stole the show in the win, scoring his first career international goal and Mikel Oyarzabal, who scored a quick brace in the 21st and 24th minutes.

What’s at stake

There are heavy implications here for both sides. A Spain win secures first place in the group and moves them on to the knockout round against the runner-up of Group J, which is a tie between Austria and Algeria. There is still a chance for first place even with a draw, but 100% a top-2 finish. A loss drops them to second.

For Uruguay, a win would qualify for advancement and even in first place ahead of Spain. A draw would rely heavily on Saudi Arabia defeating Cape Verde to keep them in second place. Losing outright would eliminate them.

With Group H being on the same side of the bracket as Group J, the runner-up of Group H would face Argentina, the Group J leader, in the knockout round.

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