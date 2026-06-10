We’ve seen him cry once in these NBA Playoffs. Will we see Victor Wembanyama cry again during the NBA Finals?

The market says no, but there is still a chance that we see at least a tear according to prediction markets.

Will Victor Wembanyama cry during the 2026 NBA Finals? - Polymarket

Yes 41%

No 60%

Polymarkets NBA Finals board has a market for if Wemby will cry during the finals. It pays out $13.93 on a $10 risk if he does shed a tear and $6.67 if he doesn't on that same $10.

Per the rules of the market, the crying needs to happen before, during, or after a game, and he must be on the court or on the bench. If he’s caught crying in the locker room or any area not on the court or bench, it won’t count towards the “yes” selection.

Wemby Tears

It would not be out of the ordinary if Wemby cries during the NBA Finals. He's cried three times (that we know of) this season, including twice during the San Antonio Spurs playoff run.

The first time he cried this season was early March following a 25-point comeback win for San Antonio over the Los Angeles Clippers. The waterworks immediately started at the final buzzer.

In the playoffs, after a closeout Game 5 between San Antonio and the Portland Trail Blazers, he was visibly emotional after his first postseason series win.

Later on, Wemby captured his first Western Conference Finals championship and broke down in tears as well. He was asked about being criticized for crying by Maxime Aubin of L’Equipe, a French media outlet, to which he answered:

“That’s a tough question. I think it’s first and foremost a fear of judgment. Like this feeling that you have to act a certain way, social codes, I guess. Personally, I refuse to carry the burden of having to hide my emotions.”

While all of Wemby’s tears have come after big NBA victories, he has cried following a loss, which came after Team USA defeated France in the Gold Medal game at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Win or lose in these NBA Finals, there could be another Wembanyama cry coming if he either wins his first NBA title or is sent home empty-handed. Game 4 of the finals is set for Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. EST from Madison Square Garden.



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