Wimbledon Men's and Women's Market on Kalshi

Some might argue that the grass really is greener at Wimbledon. Kalshi prices Jannik Sinner as the heavy favorite for the men and Aryna Sabalenka for the women.

Sinner is the reigning Wimbledon champion, while Sabalenka is in search of her first tournament win at the All England Club.

Men’s Wimbledon Winner - Kalshi

Jannik Sinner 60%

Novak Djokovic 12%

Taylor Fritz 5%

Ben Shelton 4%

Alexander Zverev 4%

Women’s Wimbledon Winner - Kalshi

Aryna Sabalenka 23%

Elena Rybakina 15%

Mirra Andreeva 10%

Coco Gauff 8%

Iga Świątek 7%

Kalshi’s Wimbledon market is offering a negative return on Sinner to win the men’s at $6.20 on a $10 trade and $29.54 for Sabalenka to win the women’s at the same trade amount.

Men’s Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner may have a future as a gardener with how well he plays on grass. Across 39 matches, he’s 29-10 with two titles, including the 2024 Halle Open and 2025 Wimbledon. That record has tightened since 2024, with a 17-2 record since then.

At Wimbledon specifically, he has an 83.3% win rate, with a 20-4 record spanning across five tournaments.

Carlos Alcaraz’s absence opens the door for Sinner to potentially claim his second straight Wimbledon title. Alcaraz, the 2025 runner-up, is out with a right wrist injury.

Women’s Wimbledon

Sabalenka is searching for her first Wimbledon title on her quest to complete a career Grand Slam. She has a career record on grass of 36-19 with a 16-6 record at Wimbledon.

She has reached the Wimbledon semifinals three times (2021, 2023, 2025) but has never gone further.

Elena Rybakina, the 2022 champion, sits close behind. She has a career 34-13 record on grass.

The Queen returns

After nearly four years, Serena Williams returns to singles action at Wimbledon with a 3% trading price. She last won in 2016.

Grass is her most successful surface with an 87% win rate on a 107-16 record. At Wimbledon specifically, she’s 98-14.

The 44-year-old GOAT has the opportunity to tie Helen Wills Moody with eight Wimbledon titles. Wimbledon is set to run from June 29 to July 12.

New users can enter the Kalshi bonus code SIBONUS at registration to earn a $20 welcome bonus on one of the top-rated prediction market apps available today.

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