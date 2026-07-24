Wizards Worst? Trae Young and Anthony Davis Don’t Give Washington Anything on Kalshi

The Washington Wizards would need a wizard of their own to be competitive next season based on Kalshi’s worst team price. Washington has the highest price to finish with the league’s worst record next season.

At a 94% price, Washington sits ahead of the rest of the league to finish with the worst record. Kalshi’s NBA market settles the market on which team has the lowest win percentage at the end of the regular season. The return is limited here, with just a $ 0.58 profit on a $10 trade, should Washington finish with the worst record.

Worst NBA Regular Season record 2026-27

Washington Wizards 94%

Chicago Bulls 92%

Brooklyn Nets 89%

Milwaukee Bucks 72%

Memphis Grizzlies 60%

Bottom feeders

The Wizards have been abysmal for three straight seasons. They’ve finished as a bottom-three team each year since the 2023-24 season and are coming off the worst record in the league last season at 17-65. Also, in the last three seasons, Washington hasn’t won 20 games in any of those seasons, going 50-196 overall.

Pump the brakes on Trae and AD

On paper, a roster led by Trae Young and Anthony Davis could do some damage. Both are 20+ ppg scorers with Trae an above-average three-point shooter and Davis one of the best rebounders in the league.

However, these are two of the biggest liabilities that the league has to offer. Young, with his undersized frame, is a major weakness on defense, while AD’s injuries continuously hold him back.

Starting with Young, he boasts a career 118.3 defensive rating, making him one of the worst defenders in the league. During his time with the Atlanta Hawks, the team had a 116.7 defensive rating with him on the floor and a 113.3 rating without him.

As for Davis, injuries keep sidelining him. Since the 2019-2020 season, Davis has crossed the 60-game mark in a season just once. Just last season, he totaled his lowest games played total since at 20.

Incoming rise?

While Young and Davis are the veteran star presence on the team, this young core could become one of the league’s most exciting lineups. Washington drafted AJ Dybantsa with the top pick and has Tre Johnson, Kyshawn George, Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly, and Alex Sarr surrounding him. All under 23 years old and double-digit scorers.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $20 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.