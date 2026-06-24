Yankees Distant in Tarik Skubal's Next Team Trade Market on Kalshi

The rise and fall. That is exactly how to describe the New York Yankees' chances of trading for Tarik Subal on Kalshi. New York was once the heavy favorite. However, another major contender tops the board in the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles’s rise on the board not only forced New York’s chances down, but those of every other team as well.

Tarik Skubal Next Team - Kalshi

Los Angeles Dodgers 36%

Milwaukee Brewers 17%

Atlanta Braves 13%

New York Yankees 13%

Kalshi’s MLB market settles on whichever team Skubal is with by March 25, 2027. Roughly the time of Opening Day.

Skubal is almost certain to be traded by the MLB deadline. The Detroit Tigers sit towards the bottom of the American League at 34-44, with the playoffs far out of reach. He enters the final year of his contract and is expected to test free agency.

Detroit could look to move him and gain value rather than let him walk for nothing at the end of the season.

Smoke fills Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the biggest obstacle to New York landing Skubal. Insiders and rumors alike call Los Angeles the best fit if he’s moved. FanSided’s Bill Murray highlighted this in his breakdown of buyers and sellers.

“Best fit: Tarik Subal, Detroit Tigers,” Murray wrote about the Dodgers. “When it comes to the Dodgers, you always have to think big. Just look at the stars they’ve signed and traded for in recent seasons. Their roster makes them the heavy favorites to win their third consecutive World Series, and adding Tarik Skubal might put them over the top. With Skubal lingering on the market, the Dodgers will surely make a phone call to Detroit.”

As far as the market on Kalshi goes, Los Angeles saw a hefty rise on Tuesday morning, going from 32% to 36%, where it now sits.

Do the Yankees need Skubal?

Not necessarily, but they have good reason to pull the trigger. Yankees OnSI writer Joseph Randazzo believes New York should make the trade in an effort to take him away from other contenders and set them up with the best rotation in baseball.

“The Yankees' rotation would be a wall if they had a choice of Skubal, Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, and Max Fried to start a series. Not only that, but they would take the two-time All-Star hurler from other World Series hopefuls, such as the Dodgers and Braves.”

Even though this is more want than need, New York saw its chances on Kalshi fall from 56% just under a week ago to 13%.

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