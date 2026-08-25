Yankees Losing Ground to Win American League on Kalshi Prediction Market

The Rays are rising and the Yankees are losing ground on Kalshi’s American League market. The Yankees still lead the market, but Tampa Bay leads the standings and is closing the gap.

The Yankees have a 25% price to win the American League while the Rays are at 22%. The gap has narrowed since mid-June when the Yankees held a near 30% lead. A $10 trade profits $28 on the Yankees and $31.71 for the Rays.

American League Winner - Kalshi

New York Yankees 25%

Tampa Bay Rays 22%

Boston Red Sox 15%

Chicago White Sox 10%

Houston Astros 7%

Rays Closing In

June 19 is a date of interest for both the Yankees and Rays. On that day, the Yankees held a 28% lead to win the American League as the clear favorite with 35%, while the Rays had just a 7% chance to win.

Since then, the Yankees went 8-14 to finish the first half and are 29-28 overall. The Rays did the opposite, going 14-8 and finishing 37-23.

As things currently stand, Tampa Bay is 78-53 and 3.5 games ahead of the Yankees (74-56). With how the market is trending, the Rays' price to win the AL could jump the Yankees similarly to their place in the standings.

Pitching vs. Batting

Each has their strengths this season, with Tampa Bay one of the top batting teams in the league while the Yankees are one of the strongest pitching rotations.

At the plate, Tampa Bay leads the MLB with a .261 average, is second in the league in hits and is top-15 in total runs (591), ahead of New York (579).

On the mound, the Yankees have one of, if not the best rotations in the MLB, with Cam Schlittler leading the charge. They boast the best ERA in the league (3.20), allow the third-fewest hits (968) and home runs (127) and have a top-5 WHIP (1.17).

In head-to-head matchups in 2026, Tampa Bay leads the series 6-3. The Yankees host the final series between the two on September 22 in the Bronx.

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