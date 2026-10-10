Zion Williamson Trade? Kalshi Weighs in on His Future With Pelicans

The NBA preseason is underway and the trade rumors are already beginning to heat up. One name in particular on Kalshi’s NBA trade market is Zion Williamson. Williamson has a 47% chance of being traded this season.

Zion’s price opened on the market back in June and has fluctuated since, with 58% being his peak and 25% being the lowest his price has been. Kalshi settles on whether the New Orleans Pelicans trade him by February 12. A $10 trade on him being traded by then profits $10.51.

Will Zion Williamson be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 47%

No 62%

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Near even on the market

While Williamson has constantly been in trade rumors, his price has never crossed over 50%. That comes mainly from Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars stating that the Pelicans have “no intentions of trading Zion Williams.”

When healthy, Williamson is one of the league's premier forwards. In his career, he’s put up 23.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. Injuries, though, have plagued his career, with only three seasons in which he played 60 or more games.

Ahead of this season, there is optimism surrounding Zion’s ability to stay healthy. Enough to the point where Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported on the Pelicans keeping him for the time being.

"The big question moving forward in New Orleans now is, will Zion Williamson be part of this next iteration of Pelicans teams? From what I was told during this interview process with coaches, the plan is to hold on to Zion, to keep him in New Orleans."

The only thing that could potentially push the Pelicans to move on from the former first overall pick would be the lack of success the team has had since drafting him in 2019. New Orleans has made the playoffs just once since then and was eliminated in the first round both times.

The Pelicans have four preseason games spanning from October 6-16 before tipping off the regular season on October 21 at home against the Indiana Pacers.

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