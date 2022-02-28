Skip to main content
RACING
Ukrainian Federation Calls on FIA to Ban Russian Drivers From Racing

The Automobile Federation of Ukraine (FAU) requested Monday that Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, ban all Russian and Belarusian drivers amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Last Thursday, Russian military invaded Ukraine, attacking cities and bases after President Vladimir Putin announced he was launching a military operation. Putin said over the weekend to put Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert. The conflict has continued to escalate. 

Formula One already announced “that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.” 

The request, among others, comes after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem wrote to FAU to offer his “full support and the support of the FIA.” The Ukrainian federation said in response that it would prepare “possible measures of support from the FIA for the postwar period, when all state resources will be directed to recovery.” 

Additionally, the federation, in its letter sent by president Leonid Kostyuchenko, made requests that would impact competitors of Russia and its ally, Belarus. Included in the series of requested moves was a ban on all licenses for Russian and Belarusian drivers, preventing them from racing outside of their home countries. 

If the request is granted, this would prevent Nikita Mazepin from competing for Haas F1, and his future is already in question within the team. 

Haas will determine in the coming days what to do about title sponsor Uralkali, which is owned by Mazepin's father Dmitry. As previously reported by ESPN, Dmitry was one of the business leaders who met with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday about the sanctions on Russia.

As far as Nikita’s status, team principal Guenther Steiner said on Friday, “It needs to be resolved.

“Not everything depends from us here what is happening. There's governments involved, I have no power over them, and we also need to see how the situation develops in Ukraine.”

Haas removed the Uralkali livery for the final day of preseason testing in Barcelona as well as related signage on its motorhome. As of Monday morning, Uralkali and Dmitry Mazepin are not a part of sanctions. 

Other moves requested by FAU include banning the two countries from hosting FIA-sanctioned events, removing state symbols of the two countries from FIA and FIA-sanctioned competitions and excluding all Russian and Belarusian members from the governing body (FIA).

Meanwhile, teams and leagues across the world are taking action in the aftermath of the invasion. UEFA moved the Champions League final from St. Petersburg to Paris while the ATP Tour announced Thursday it has postponed the Moscow CH 80 tournament that was scheduled to take place at the end of February.

Athletes also have responded, including the NBA’s two Ukrainian players, Alex Len and Svi Mykhailiuk, who issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s attacks.

