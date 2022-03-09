Nikita, Dmitry Mazepin Added to European Union Sanctions List

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Nikita Mazepin and his father, Dmitry, are part of the latest group of Russian business individuals added to the European Union sanction list.

The EU cited Dmitry's meeting with president Vladimir Putin on Feb. 24 as why they are added to the list, saying it's evidence that he is “supporting or implementing actions or policies” which threaten Ukraine. As for Nikita, it's because he is “a natural person associated with a leading businessperson (his father) involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the Government of the Russian Federation.”

The news came shortly after the 23-year-old told the media that they were not subject to sanctions and how that could not be used to cancel their contract with Haas F1.

Last week, Haas F1 announced that it was terminating the contract with Nikita and title sponsor Uralkali, the company his father owns. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and later that day, Haas F1 announced it was dropping its Uralkali livery for the third day of preseason testing at Circuit de Barcelona—Catalunya, electing to drive a plain white car instead.

“As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict,” the team said in a statement when announcing the terminated contract.

Although FIA decided to allow Russian and Belarusian drivers to compete under a neutral flag, not everyone agreed with the move. Days later, Motorsport UK announced it was banning Russian and Belarusian license holders from competing in the United Kingdom.

Uralkali released a statement Wednesday saying it wants its money back from Haas, reading, “The Company views the Team's decision as unreasonable and believes that sports should always be free of politics and pressure from external factors.”

The company wants to take the funds and reimburse in Nikita's new foundation, We Compete As One. The driver announced its creation hours before the new sanctions were released, saying it would “help athletes who have been blocked from competing for political reasons.”

