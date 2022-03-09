Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
RACING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Nikita, Dmitry Mazepin Added to European Union Sanctions List

ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2021, 11/12/2021 Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, 11 December 2021 Nikita Mazepin (RUS), Haas VF-21 portrait during the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2021

Nikita Mazepin and his father, Dmitry, are part of the latest group of Russian business individuals added to the European Union sanction list. 

The EU cited Dmitry's meeting with president Vladimir Putin on Feb. 24 as why they are added to the list, saying it's evidence that he is “supporting or implementing actions or policies” which threaten Ukraine. As for Nikita, it's because he is “a natural person associated with a leading businessperson (his father) involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the Government of the Russian Federation.”

The news came shortly after the 23-year-old told the media that they were not subject to sanctions and how that could not be used to cancel their contract with Haas F1. 

Last week, Haas F1 announced that it was terminating the contract with Nikita and title sponsor Uralkali, the company his father owns. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and later that day, Haas F1 announced it was dropping its Uralkali livery for the third day of preseason testing at Circuit de Barcelona—Catalunya, electing to drive a plain white car instead.

SI Recommends

“As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict,” the team said in a statement when announcing the terminated contract. 

Although FIA decided to allow Russian and Belarusian drivers to compete under a neutral flag, not everyone agreed with the move. Days later, Motorsport UK announced it was banning Russian and Belarusian license holders from competing in the United Kingdom.

Uralkali released a statement Wednesday saying it wants its money back from Haas, reading, “The Company views the Team's decision as unreasonable and believes that sports should always be free of politics and pressure from external factors.”

The company wants to take the funds and reimburse in Nikita's new foundation, We Compete As One. The driver announced its creation hours before the new sanctions were released, saying it would “help athletes who have been blocked from competing for political reasons.”

More Racing Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

davante adams
Play
Fantasy

Davante Adams, Chris Godwin Among Top Fantasy Players Given Franchise Tag

A few of the top fantasy football players were given the franchise tag ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Eddie Edwards in the ring with Honor No More
Play
Wrestling

Eddie Edwards Re-Signs With Impact, Ready for New Role

For the first time in his Impact Wrestling career, the two-time champion is working heel.

By Justin Barrasso
Russell Wilson bumps fists with Seahawks fans in Seattle.
NFL

Russell Wilson ‘Forever Grateful’ for Time in Seattle

The quarterback is being dealt to the Broncos after a decade with the Seahawks.

By Dan Lyons
Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Early 2022 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings

No such thing as too early when we're talking about fantasy football rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2)
NFL

Report: Saints Expand Quarterback Options for Next Season

Jameis Winston is still at the top of their list of candidates, per reports.

By Madison Williams
malik-willis-liberty-nfl-combine
Play
Fantasy

Post-Combine Dynasty League Rookie Rankings

Things will change between now and the draft but it's never too soon for fantasy planning.

By Matt De Lima
Andy Enfield coaching USC.
Play
College Basketball

USC Announces Andy Enfield Contract Extension

He was named Pac-12 coach of the year the 2020–21 season.

By Joseph Salvador
Rory McIlroy
Play
Fantasy

The Players Championship DFS: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa Anchor Solid Lineup

The Morning Read crew offers plenty of sleeper options.

By SI Fantasy Staff