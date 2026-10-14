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How to Watch the 2026 NASCAR Euro Finals on SI TV

The season comes down to the final races at Circuit Zolder in Belgium.
Vittorio Ghirelli is closing in on the 2026 title.
Vittorio Ghirelli is closing in on the 2026 title. | Nina Weinbrenner/NASCAR Euro Series

NASCAR Euro Series brings U.S. stock car racing to some of Europe’s famed F1-style race tracks, with the season running from April through October—all airing on SI TV.

The 2026 season will come to a close with the NASCAR GP Belgium at Circuit Zolder in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium on Oct. 17-18.

Saturday’s schedule will begin with qualifying at 4 a.m. ET, followed by the first V8GP and Open races. Sunday’s coverage also begins at 4 a.m. ET.

Difference between V8GP and Open races

NASCAR Euro Series V8GP races are for top-tier, fully professional drivers driving V8-powered cars around Europe’s Grand Prix-level racing venues. The V8GP division was previously known as the NASCAR Euro Series PRO.

Races in the NASCAR Euro Series OPEN division are for amateur drivers.

How can I watch SI TV?

SI TV is free to stream and available to watch on a number of FAST (free ad-supported TV) services including The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, DIRECTV, Amazon Fire TV, Sling Freestream, Plex and LocalNow. SI TV can be found in the sports tier of several streamers.

NASCAR Euro Series
NASCAR Euro Series

Current NASCAR Euro Series standings

2026 V8GP Top 5 standings

PLACE

DRIVER

POINTS

1

Vittorio Ghirelli

381

2

Nelson Piquet Jr.

350

T-3

Thomas Krasonis

339

T-3

Jordan O’Brien

339

T-5

Martin Doubek

334

T-5

Garrett Lowe

334

2026 Open Top 5 standings

PLACE

DRIVER

POINTS

1

Thomas Toffel

394

2

Raphael Lessard

382

3

Thomas Dombrowski

372

4

Gil Linster

357

5

Vladimiros Tziortzis

353

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