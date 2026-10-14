How to Watch the 2026 NASCAR Euro Finals on SI TV
NASCAR Euro Series brings U.S. stock car racing to some of Europe’s famed F1-style race tracks, with the season running from April through October—all airing on SI TV.
The 2026 season will come to a close with the NASCAR GP Belgium at Circuit Zolder in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium on Oct. 17-18.
Saturday’s schedule will begin with qualifying at 4 a.m. ET, followed by the first V8GP and Open races. Sunday’s coverage also begins at 4 a.m. ET.
Difference between V8GP and Open races
NASCAR Euro Series V8GP races are for top-tier, fully professional drivers driving V8-powered cars around Europe’s Grand Prix-level racing venues. The V8GP division was previously known as the NASCAR Euro Series PRO.
Races in the NASCAR Euro Series OPEN division are for amateur drivers.
How can I watch SI TV?
SI TV is free to stream and available to watch on a number of FAST (free ad-supported TV) services including The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, DIRECTV, Amazon Fire TV, Sling Freestream, Plex and LocalNow. SI TV can be found in the sports tier of several streamers.
Current NASCAR Euro Series standings
2026 V8GP Top 5 standings
PLACE
DRIVER
POINTS
1
Vittorio Ghirelli
381
2
Nelson Piquet Jr.
350
T-3
Thomas Krasonis
339
T-3
Jordan O’Brien
339
T-5
Martin Doubek
334
T-5
Garrett Lowe
334
2026 Open Top 5 standings
PLACE
DRIVER
POINTS
1
Thomas Toffel
394
2
Raphael Lessard
382
3
Thomas Dombrowski
372
4
Gil Linster
357
5
Vladimiros Tziortzis
353
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