How to Watch the 2026 NASCAR Euro Finals on SI TV

NASCAR Euro Series brings U.S. stock car racing to some of Europe’s famed F1-style race tracks, with the season running from April through October—all airing on SI TV.

The 2026 season will come to a close with the NASCAR GP Belgium at Circuit Zolder in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium on Oct. 17-18.

Saturday’s schedule will begin with qualifying at 4 a.m. ET, followed by the first V8GP and Open races. Sunday’s coverage also begins at 4 a.m. ET.

Difference between V8GP and Open races

NASCAR Euro Series V8GP races are for top-tier, fully professional drivers driving V8-powered cars around Europe’s Grand Prix-level racing venues. The V8GP division was previously known as the NASCAR Euro Series PRO.

Races in the NASCAR Euro Series OPEN division are for amateur drivers.

How can I watch SI TV?

SI TV is free to stream and available to watch on a number of FAST (free ad-supported TV) services including The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, DIRECTV, Amazon Fire TV, Sling Freestream, Plex and LocalNow . SI TV can be found in the sports tier of several streamers.

NASCAR Euro Series

Current NASCAR Euro Series standings

2026 V8GP Top 5 standings

PLACE DRIVER POINTS 1 Vittorio Ghirelli 381 2 Nelson Piquet Jr. 350 T-3 Thomas Krasonis 339 T-3 Jordan O’Brien 339 T-5 Martin Doubek 334 T-5 Garrett Lowe 334

2026 Open Top 5 standings

PLACE DRIVER POINTS 1 Thomas Toffel 394 2 Raphael Lessard 382 3 Thomas Dombrowski 372 4 Gil Linster 357 5 Vladimiros Tziortzis 353