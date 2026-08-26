How to Watch NASCAR Euro Series Grand Prix Czech Republic on SI TV

NASCAR Euro Series brings U.S. stock car racing to some of Europe’s famed F1-style race tracks, with the season running from April through October—all airing on SI TV.

The competition returns for a fourth race weekend of the season following the summer break, with NASCAR GP Czech Republic taking place at the Autodrom Most in Prague across Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30.

Saturday’s schedule will begin with qualifying at 4 a.m. ET, followed by the first V8GP and Open races. Then on Sunday, the second V8GP and Open races will be run, with qualifying also starting at 4 a.m. ET.

Difference between V8GP and Open races

NASCAR Euro Series V8GP races are for top-tier, fully professional drivers driving V8-powered cars around Europe’s Grand Prix-level racing venues. The V8GP division was previously known as the NASCAR Euro Series PRO.

Races in the NASCAR Euro Series OPEN division are for amateur drivers.

How can I watch SI TV?

SI TV is free to stream and available to watch on a number of FAST (free ad-supported TV) services including The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, DIRECTV, Amazon Fire TV, Sling Freestream, Plex and LocalNow . SI TV can be found in the sports tier of several streamers.

NASCAR Euro Series

Current NASCAR Euro Series standings

Italy’s Vittorio Ghirelli and Paul Jouffreau of France continued their strong 2026 runs in June, with V8GP wins the last time out in the U.K. While Martin Doubek took the top spot during both Open races that weekend.

2026 V8GP Top 5 standings

PLACE DRIVER POINTS 1 Vittorio Ghirelli 220 2 Jordan O'Brien 188 3 Garrett Lowe 176 4 Paul Jouffreau 174 5 Thomas Krasonis 167

2026 Open Top 5 standings

PLACE DRIVER POINTS 1 Toffel Thomas 204 2 Linster Gil 202 3 Dombrowski Thomas 191 4 Cappelli Claudio 182 5 Tziortzis Vladimiros 177

Remaining 2026 NASCAR Euro Series races after GP UK

DATES RACE September 19-20 NASCAR GP Italy (*Playoffs*) October 17-18 NASCAR GP Belgium ( *Playoffs*)