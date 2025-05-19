When Will Dean Huijsen Make His Debut for Real Madrid?
Now that Dean Huijsen is officially on his way to the Spanish capital, it is only a matter of time before the 20-year-old makes his Real Madrid debut.
Two days after Barcelona clinched the 2024–25 La Liga title, Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Huijsen from Bournemouth. The defender had mounting interest from several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, after a stellar debut season with the Cherries, but he put pen to paper with the Spanish giants instead.
Real Madrid activated Huijsen's £50 million ($66.4 million) release clause and the two parties agreed on a five-year deal that keeps the center back in Madrid until 2030. The signing is the first of the post-Carlo Ancelotti era at Real Madrid, and more are coming in the near future to build a squad capable of winning silverware after this season's team fell short.
In fact, Huijsen will have the chance to help bring a trophy back to Madrid within the first two months of his new contract.
Huijsen will likely make his debut for Real Madrid at this summer's FIFA Club World Cup. The 20-year-old will join the club on June 1, a little over two weeks before Los Blancos play their first match of the tournament against Al Hilal.
With Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba set to miss some, or even all of the competition due to injury, Real Madrid will need Huijsen to shore-up their backline in the United States. The Spaniard could log his first minutes in a white shirt against Al Hilal on June 18.
Should Real Madrid opt to give the defender more time to get settled with the team, he could make his debut against Pachuca on June 22, or a few days later against RB Salzburg on June 26.
Regardless, Huijsen is poised to begin his Real Madrid career before he evens plays a single La Liga match. The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is the perfect opportunity for the center back to gain competitive experience with the club before he sets his sights on helping Real Madrid dethrone Barcelona.