RJ Harvey's Fantasy Football Value Takes a Hit After J.K. Dobbins Signing
J.K. Dobbins has a new home, and he’s staying in the AFC West.
The veteran has agreed on a one-year, $5.25 million deal with the Denver Broncos. Just 26 years old, Dobbins is coming off his best pro season with 1,058 scrimmage yards, nine total touchdowns and 191.8 fantasy points in 13 games (11 starts) for the Los Angeles Chargers. He’ll be joining a crowded backfield under coach Sean Payton that includes second-round rookie RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLauglin and Audric Estime, so he must compete for touches.
However, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Dobbins usurps Harvey and becomes the team’s lead back in a potential three-man committee. When healthy, he’s a talented player who can make a real impact in fantasy leagues, which he showed that last season. With that said, Dobbins’ presence in Denver all but wipes out any chance for Harvey to truly bust out during his rookie year.
While ADP (average draft position) data on Harvey is destined to change, and likely in a dramatic fashion, he is no longer the clear favorite to lead this backfield in touches. In fact, Dobbins could be the better bargain for now, but that could change as we get into training camp.
One thing is for sure … the Broncos backfield might not give us a consistent fantasy asset as long as Harvey, Dobbins and McLaughlin (who is barely a late flier at this point) are all at 100 percent. So unless you think head coach Sean Payton can create another Alvin Kamara/Mark Ingram scenario, neither of Harvey nor Dobbins will bring back more than flex value for managers.
My money is on Dobbins, who is the highest-paid runner on the roster at this point.