10 Players You Forgot Once Played at Real Madrid
Some of soccer's biggest superstars have represented Real Madrid, but there are a handful of successful players who failed to leave their mark at the biggest club in the world.
From Alfredo Di Stéfano and Zinedine Zidane to Iker Casillas and Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid have had no shortage of world-class players over the years. Thanks to its star-studded squads, the club's trophy cabinet is overflowing with silverware, including 15 Champions League titles and 36 La Liga titles.
Not every homegrown talent or blockbuster signing works out in the Spanish capital, though. There are several Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1 champions that could not make it at Real Madrid. In fact, some spent so little time in a white shirt that you might not even remember they once played for Los Blancos.
Take a look at 10 forgotten players for Real Madrid.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
10 Players You Forgot Once Played at Real Madrid
Samuel Eto'o
- Years: 1997–1999
- Appearances: 7
Yes, Samuel Eto'o was a Real Madrid player before he won back-to-back trebles with Barcelona and Inter Milan. The Cameroonian signed with the club at age 16, but failed to break into the first team after an unsuccessful loan stint with Leganés.
The striker managed just seven total appearances with Real Madrid before he transferred to Mallorca. Eto'o would eventually go on to star for Los Blancos' biggest rivals, making 177 appearances and scoring 123 goals for Barcelona.
Marcos Alonso
- Years: 2009–2010
- Appearances: 1
Marcos Alonso is most often associated with Chelsea, but the center back actually started his career with Real Madrid. The Spaniard joined Real Madrid's academy at 11 years old and eventually featured for Real Madrid Castilla.
Alonso only managed to ever make one first-team appearance, though, and it was for a single minute. The Madrid native went on to play for Bolton Wanderers, Fiorentina and Sunderland before he joined the Blues, where he eventually won the Premier League and the Champions League. Alonso also lifted La Liga with Barcelona in 2023.
Hamit Altıntop
- Years: 2011–2012
- Appearances: 12
After impressing at Bayern Munich, Hamit Altıntop signed with Real Madrid in 2011 on a free transfer. The Turkish midfielder managed 12 appearances before the club sold him to Galatasaray after just one season.
Altıntop struggled to translate his Bundesliga success to La Liga. Even when he did show flashes of skill, it was not enough to break into a midfield featuring the likes of Xabi Alonso, Mesut Özil, Sami Khedira and Kaká.
Fabinho
- Years: 2012–13
- Appearances: 1
Fabinho joined Real Madrid Castilla in 2012 on loan. The Brazilian impressed in his 30 appearances for the team, so much so that José Mourinho gave him a first-team opportunity that resulted in his debut.
Fabinho's first appearance would be the only of his Real Madrid. The club sent him out on loan to Monaco, where he eventually made his name. The midfielder topped Ligue 1 with the French side before he transferred to Liverpool. Fabinho recorded 219 appearances under Jürgen Klopp and helped the Reds win the Champions League and the Premier League.
Esteban Cambiasso
- Years: 1998–1999, 2002–2004
- Appearances: 67
Unlike some of the other forgotten Real Madrid players, Esteban Cambiasso actually broke into the first team after spending years at Real Madrid Castilla. The midfielder made 67 appearances with Los Blancos and helped the team win La Liga in 2003.
Still, once his contract expired, Cambiasso signed with Inter Milan and the rest is history. The Argentine amassed 431 appearances with the Nerazzurri, becoming a five-time Italian champion as well as a European champion with the club.
Borja Valero
- Years: 2006–2007
- Appearances: 2
Borja Valero is another player who started their career at Real Madrid. The Spaniard joined Real Madrid Castilla in 2005 and made 76 appearances in three years with the club. Valero only played two games with the first team, though, and logged a total of 48 minutes.
The midfielder went on to play for Mallorca, West Bromwich Albion and Villarreal before truly making a name for himself at Fiorentina. Valero tallied 17 goals and 45 assists in two stints with the Serie A club, and he also helped Inter Milan return to the Champions League.
Michael Essien
- Years: 2012–2013
- Appearances: 35
The height of Michael Essien's career occurred at Stamford Bridge. The former Ghana international made 256 appearances for Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles, a Champions League title and three FA Cups along the way.
In 2012, Essien spent an entire season at Real Madrid on loan and logged over 2,000 minutes for the Spanish outfit. It is easy to overlook his time in Spain, though, when you consider Real Madrid failed to win a major trophy in their 2012–2013 campaign.
Juan Mata
- Years: 2006–2007
- Appearances: 0
Like every other Real Madrid Castilla player, Juan Mata had aspirations of one day representing Real Madrid. After a year without playing a single minute for the first team, Mata instead opted to leave the club on a free transfer to Valencia.
He would go on truly build his legacy in England by winning the Champions League with Chelsea before transferring to Manchester United. He still achieved glory in his native country, though, when he helped Spain bring home its first and only FIFA World Cup.
Nuri Şahin
- Years: 2011–2012
- Appearances: 10
While Nuri Şahin spent the majority of his playing career at Borussia Dortmund, the midfielder endured a short stint at Real Madrid. The former Turkey international struggled to stay fit in Madrid, though, and therefore only made 10 appearances for Los Blancos before being loaned out to Liverpool.
Eventually Şahin would return to Dortmund on loan in 2013 before he permanently transferred back to the German side the following year. The 36-year-old would eventually become Dortmund's manager ahead of the 2024–25 season, but he only lasted until January before getting fired.
Juanfran
- Years: 2003–2005
- Appearances: 11
It is hard to picture Juanfran at Real Madrid when he enjoyed such a successful stint at Atlético Madrid. The defender won eight trophies with Los Colchoneros, including a La Liga title, but he actually started his career at Real Madrid Castilla.
Juanfran worked his way to 11 first-team appearances and even bagged two assists along the way. Still, it was clear that as a teenager, the Spaniard would not become a starter at Real Madrid. Juanfran signed with Osasuna in 2006 and never looked back.