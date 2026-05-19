The 20 Best Belgian Soccer Players of All Time—Ranked

Belgium has long been a soccer nation full of promise—but one that has ultimately fallen short on the biggest stage.

Despite boasting two distinct “Golden Generations”—first in the 1980s and then in the 2010s—packed with world-class talent, the Red Devils have never won a major international trophy. Its closest calls came at Euro 1980, where it finished runners-up, and at the 2018 World Cup, where it placed third.

Even if those teams never quite delivered together, the steady stream of talent produced by the so-called “Cockpit of Europe” has been remarkable—from dazzling wingers to lethal strikers and elite defenders.

Here, Sports Illustrated ranks the 20 greatest Belgian soccer players of all time.

20. Marc Wilmots

Marc Wilmots would later manage Belgium. | Pressefoto Ulmer\ullstein bild/Getty Images

A member of Belgium’s squads at the 1990, 1994, 1998 and 2002 World Cups, Marc Wilmots was something of an underrated gem.



Few midfielders of his era had such a nose for goal. Nicknamed “Das Kampfschwein” (“The War Pig”), he scored 183 goals for club and country—an extraordinary return for a midfielder.



He won titles with KV Mechelen and Standard Liège, but is best remembered for his time at Schalke 04, where he led the club to UEFA Cup glory in 1996–97—scoring their only goal across the two-legged final before converting the decisive penalty in the shootout.

19. Radja Nainggolan

Radja Nainggolan stood out with a distinctive look. | Johan Eyckens/Soccrates/Getty Images

Radja Nainggolan earned just 30 caps for Belgium, often falling out of favor with different managers and eventually stepping away from international soccer early—but that tally hardly reflects his true ability.



At his peak, “The Ninja” was a force of nature: dynamic, relentless and physically imposing, with a thunderous shot and an excellent passing range to match. Those qualities were on full display throughout a club career spent largely in Italy, where he starred for the likes of Cagliari, Roma and Inter Milan.

18. Eric Gerets

Eric Gerets was one of Europe's finest right backs. | IMAGO/Kicker

Eric Gerets was regarded as one of Europe’s top right backs in his prime, thanks to his exceptional stamina, defensive discipline and powerful forward runs—making him an early example of the modern, all-round full back.



A runner-up at Euro 1980 and a World Cup semifinalist in 1986 with Belgium, Gerets earned Ballon d’Or nominations in 1982 and 1983, the latter coming during his back-to-back league-winning seasons with Anderlecht. He later captained PSV to a historic treble in 1987–88.

17. Toby Alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld was elite in his prime. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen (more on him later) go hand in hand, forming one half of a rock-solid center back partnership that brought success wherever they played. Together, they won titles with Ajax, turned Tottenham into a consistent top-four Premier League side and helped elevate Belgium into a genuine contender on the international stage.



Alderweireld also enjoyed a title-winning spell in La Liga with Atlético Madrid, and later returned to boyhood club Antwerp, where he played a key role in their first Belgian Pro League title in 66 years in 2022–23—scoring the dramatic goal that sealed the trophy.

16. Jean-Marie Pfaff

Jean-Marie Pfaff was one of the stars of the 1986 World Cup. | IMAGO/Norbert Schmidt

Jean-Marie Pfaff was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament at the 1986 World Cup as Belgium finished fourth, and he also became the first recipient of the IFFHS World’s Best Goalkeeper award in 1987.



Renowned for his lightning-quick reflexes and outstanding shot-stopping ability, Pfaff was also a key figure in the Bayern Munich side that won three consecutive Bundesliga titles between 1984 and 1987.

15. Jef Mermans

Jef Mermans was a prolific scorer. | Creative Commons

Josephus Antoon Louisa “Jef” Mermans was, in many ways, Belgium’s early equivalent of a modern out-and-out penalty-box striker like Gerd Müller was for West Germany and Bayern Munich.



While they played in different eras, the comparison holds in style rather than timeline. Both shared an instinctive hunger for goals and a reputation for thriving inside the penalty area. Müller was known as “Der Bomber,” and Mermans carried the same nickname—“the Bomber”—for similar reasons.



A classic poacher, Mermans became Anderlecht’s all-time leading scorer, netting 369 goals in 405 appearances and winning seven Belgian First Division titles. For Belgium, he scored 28 times in 56 caps.

14. Luc Nilis

Nilis was loved by Ronaldo Nazario. | IMAGO/Sven Simon

The great Ronaldo Nazário enjoyed attacking partnerships with the likes of Raúl, Romário, Christian Vieri, Adriano and Roberto Baggio during his career, but he once stated that Luc Nilis was the best he ever played with.



“He was simply fantastic, the greatest partner I had played with, despite sharing a brief time with him,” Ronaldo told UOL Esporte of the Belgian striker.



A prolific goalscorer for both Anderlecht and PSV—where he scored 150 and 133 goals respectively—Nilis earned a move to the Premier League with Aston Villa in 2000, a transfer that looked set to elevate his reputation further. However, early in his time in England, he suffered a horrific collision with goalkeeper Richard Wright that left him with a double compound fracture of his right leg.



The injury became severely infected, and at one stage there were fears his leg could be amputated. While that worst-case scenario was avoided, the damage effectively ended his playing career.



What might have been, had it not happened, remains one of soccer’s great “what if” stories.

13. Dries Mertens

Dries Mertens is a Napoli legend. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Not only was Dries Mertens an exceptionally talented forward—diminutive, tricky and with a sharp eye for goal—but he was also highly versatile, capable of playing on either wing, as a No. 10, a second striker or even leading the line as a lone forward.



Alongside earning 109 caps for Belgium, Mertens became a true Napoli icon—the club’s all-time leading scorer and a two-time Coppa Italia winner—although he ultimately missed out on the long-awaited Serie A title during his time in Naples.

12. Wilfried Van Moer

Wilfried Van Moer finished fourth at the 1980 Ballon d'Or. | IMAGO/Magic

Wilfried Van Moer aged like a fine wine, improving rather than declining as he got older.



A key figure in the dominant Standard Liège side that won three consecutive league titles between 1969 and 1971, his crowning moment came at Euro 1980, when—aged 35—his combative, dynamic performances in midfield helped Belgium reach the final and secure second place.



His performances at the tournament also saw him finish fourth in that year’s Ballon d’Or rankings, behind only Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bernd Schuster and Michel Platini.

11. Mousa Dembélé

Dembele was a baller. | IMAGO/Photo News

Talent-wise, Mousa Dembélé would perhaps rank far higher on this list. The kind of player who has only truly been appreciated after retirement, many of his former teammates at Belgium, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham have described him as the best they ever played with.



Despite his imposing, almost hulking frame, Dembélé possessed remarkably soft, elegant footwork that made him almost impossible to dispossess. His ability to carry the ball through midfield, combined with his progressive passing and explosive bursts forward, often made him the catalyst for attacks at both club and international level.



In truth, the only reason he is not actually higher on this list is a relatively modest trophy haul and an early retirement at 34. Had he played in a more decorated team or received wider recognition earlier in his career, there is little doubt his standing in the game would be even greater.

10. Bernard Voorhoof

Bernard Voorhoof (bottom, second from right) was Belgium's first star striker. | IMAGO

Belgium’s first true superstar striker, Bernard Voorhoof held the national team’s scoring record for more than three decades, netting 30 goals in 61 international appearances.



He was just as prolific at club level, scoring well over 300 goals for his hometown side Lierse, where he also helped the club secure four top-flight league titles.

9. Enzo Scifo

Enzo Scifo was a talented player. | IMAGO/Kicker

One of only three Belgian players to feature at four World Cups, Enzo Scifo was a supremely gifted playmaker with the kind of close control and vision that could change a game in an instant.



A league champion with both Anderlecht and AS Monaco, he earned four Ballon d’Or nominations during his career.

8. Jan Vertonghen

Vertonghen is Belgium's most-capped player ever. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With 157 caps, no player has represented Belgium more times than Jan Vertonghen. He played a key role in the nation’s third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup, anchoring the defense and even getting on the scoresheet—opening the comeback against Japan with a looping header from distance as Belgium recovered from 2–0 down to win 3–2.



At club level, Vertonghen, who retired in 2025, won league titles with Ajax and Benfica, but is best remembered for his time at Tottenham Hotspur. During his eight-year spell in north London, he established himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent and reliable defenders.

7. Jan Ceulemans

Jan Ceulemans is one of the greatest Belgium soccer players of all time. | IMAGO/Sven Simon

Before the latest iteration of a “golden generation”, Belgium had its first in the 1980s—led by Jan Ceulemans.



A powerful, goal-scoring attacking midfielder, Ceulemans was instrumental in Belgium’s run to the final of Euro 1980 and their fourth-place finish at the 1986 World Cup.



At club level, he remains the most-capped player in Belgian Pro League history with 517 appearances, the vast majority coming for Club Brugge, where he scored 243 goals and won three league titles.

6. Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois continues to shine. | Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

During his club career, Thibaut Courtois had the daunting task of stepping into the shoes of two of the greatest goalkeepers of the modern era—first Petr Čech at Chelsea, and later Keylor Navas at Real Madrid.



He handled both challenges with ease. After helping Atlético Madrid win La Liga while on loan, Courtois returned to Chelsea and played a key role in two Premier League title wins, before going on to claim multiple La Liga and Champions League trophies with Real Madrid.



With over 100 caps for Belgium and a World Cup Golden Glove to his name—won in 2018 as Belgium finished third—he stands as the country’s greatest-ever goalkeeper without question.

5. Paul Van Himst

Paul Van Himst was voted Belgium's best player of the 20th century. | IMAGO/Sven Simon

Paul Van Himst was named Belgium’s Player of the 20th Century—and it’s easy to see why.



A powerful, prolific forward, he became a legend for both his country and Anderlecht. He finished as the Belgian league’s top scorer three times and helped Anderlecht win eight titles, scoring a massive 308 goals for the Purple & White.



On the international stage, he played a key role in Belgium’s third-place finish at the 1972 European Championship, and his individual brilliance was recognized with top-five finishes in the Ballon d’Or voting in both 1964 and 1965.

4. Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany was a great leader on the pitch. | Witters Sport-Imagn Images

Now an elite, title-winning manager in Germany, Vincent Kompany played with the same intensity, steel and quality that he now brings from the touchline.



Big, powerful and a superb tackler, he was also comfortable on the ball—unsurprising given he was initially signed by Manchester City in 2008 as a midfielder.



His greatest asset, though, was his leadership. Kompany captained both Belgium and City for the best part of a decade, guiding the latter to four Premier League titles and establishing himself as one of the defining leaders of his generation.

3. Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku is Beligum's record scorer. | Witters Sport-Imagn Images

“Big Rom” might not be to everyone’s taste—especially among Chelsea fans. He’s never been the most graceful striker, and at times can look awkward or off-balance.



What’s impossible to argue with, though, is his output. Romelu Lukaku is a proven goal machine.



With over 300 club goals to his name, he’s delivered for some of the biggest teams in the game, including Manchester United, Inter Milan and Napoli—winning Serie A titles with the latter two. He’s also Belgium’s all-time leading scorer by a considerable margin.

2. Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne spent years at the very top of the game, | Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

Few players in soccer history have possessed a passing range quite like Kevin De Bruyne. During his time in the Premier League with Manchester City, his trademark whipped deliveries across the box into the path of onrushing attackers were almost impossible to defend.



A top-class goalscorer in his own right, too, De Bruyne was the driving force behind a City side that dominated English and European soccer—winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five EFL Cups and the Champions League.

1. Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard was so, so good. | IMAGO/Belga

Eden Hazard is perhaps the closest thing the modern game has seen to Lionel Messi—widely regarded as the greatest soccer player of all time.



Short but powerful, with a flawless first touch, elite vision and the ability to glide past defenders with ease, the former Chelsea star was a magician with the ball at his feet—capable of weaving through entire backlines and turning matches on his own.

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