Sheffield Wednesday Complete Signing of Proven Championship Scorer Jordan Rhodes

Sheffield Wednesday have finally officially completed the delayed signing of Scottish international striker Jordan Rhodes from Middlesbrough in a deal that sees the player initially arrive on loan ahead of a summer move believed to be worth £10m.





An exit from the Riverside Stadium for Rhodes has been expected ever since Boro brought in Patrick Bamford and Rudy Gestede, with the 26-year-old having only featured sparingly over the first half of the 2016/17 Premier League campaign.

BOLTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 16: Jordan Rhodes of Middlesbrough celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the match during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Middlesbrough at the Macron Stadium on April 16, 2016 in Bolton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images) Dave Thompson/GettyImages

The status of the deal had been left unknown as there remained uncertainty over whether the relevant transfer paperwork was sufficiently complete before Tuesday's 11pm deadline.

It was ratified at a Wednesday meeting and Rhodes will wear the Owls' number 17 shirt.

Despite struggling to find his feet after joining Middlebrough on their way to promotion part way through last season, Rhodes has previously scored prolifically at Championship level.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Blackburn's Jordan Rhodes celebrates after scoring his team's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rangers at Loftus Road on September 16, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images) Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

He managed as many as 27 for former club Blackburn Rovers in 2012/13, while his league tally for the Lancashire side across his three full seasons there stood at 73. More of the same will be expected now that he's crossed into South Yorkshire.

Wednesday currently sit seventh in the Championship table, with Rhodes set to compete with Steven Fletcher and Fernando Forestieri for a place in the team. Gary Hooper is also slowly returning to full fitness having not played a first-team game since November.

