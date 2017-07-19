Sunderland Accept £2m Bid From Reading for Goalkeeper Vito Mannone

​Reading's search for a new #1 after Ali Al-Habsi left to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal FC seems to have come to a close after Sunderland accepted a £2m bid for Vito Mannone.





According to a tweet posted on Sky Sports , Mannone, 29, is due a medical at the Madejski Stadium on Wednesday ahead of a deal which will delight Reading supporters.

Sky Sources: @SunderlandAFC have accepted a £2m bid from @ReadingFC for goalkeeper Vito Mannone. He'll have a medical tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/oDKWcOhCz1 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 18, 2017

Fulham's David Button had been touted for a switch to Berkshire recently, although now that the Black Cats' Italian stopper has been pinpointed, that part of the rumour mill can finally come to an end.

Mannone predominantly played second fiddle to Jordan Pickford - now of Everton - last term, and in order to secure guaranteed first team football next season it appears that he's opted to link-up with Jaap Stam.

Reading will certainly have an experienced pair of gloves between the sticks if Mannone's proposed medical goes to plan, as the club which missed out on promotion at the hands of Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final aim to right a few wrongs in the coming campaign.