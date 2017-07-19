Soccer

Sunderland Accept £2m Bid From Reading for Goalkeeper Vito Mannone

​Reading's search for a new #1 after Ali Al-Habsi left to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal FC seems to have come to a close after Sunderland accepted a £2m bid for Vito Mannone.


According to a tweet posted on Sky SportsMannone, 29, is due a medical at the Madejski Stadium on Wednesday ahead of a deal which will delight Reading supporters.

Fulham's David Button had been touted for a switch to Berkshire recently, although now that the Black Cats' Italian stopper has been pinpointed, that part of the rumour mill can finally come to an end.

Mannone predominantly played second fiddle to Jordan Pickford - now of Everton -  last term, and in order to secure guaranteed first team football next season it appears that he's opted to link-up with Jaap Stam.

Reading will certainly have an experienced pair of gloves between the sticks if Mannone's proposed medical goes to plan, as the club which missed out on promotion at the hands of Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final aim to right a few wrongs in the coming campaign.


SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters