Soccer

Video: Belgium’s Tessa Wullaert Scores Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Goal

0:45 | Soccer
Zinedine Zidane Doesn't Believe Cristiano Ronaldo Will Leave Real Madrid This Summer
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Belgium was eliminated from the European Championships on Monday but not before Tessa Wullaert scored an all-time great goal.

Wullaert equalized for the Red Flames midway through the second with a one-touch lob from about 40 yards out that narrowly missed the Dutch goalkeepers gloves on its way into the upper lefthand corner of the net. 

The game-winning goal for the Dutch 15 minutes later wasn’t nearly as aesthetically pleasing, caroming off a Belgian defender into the net

Belgium could have advanced to the quarterfinals by tiebreaker with a win over the Netherlands on Monday but instead will head home.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters