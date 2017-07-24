Belgium was eliminated from the European Championships on Monday but not before Tessa Wullaert scored an all-time great goal.

Wullaert equalized for the Red Flames midway through the second with a one-touch lob from about 40 yards out that narrowly missed the Dutch goalkeepers gloves on its way into the upper lefthand corner of the net.

The game-winning goal for the Dutch 15 minutes later wasn’t nearly as aesthetically pleasing, caroming off a Belgian defender into the net.

Belgium could have advanced to the quarterfinals by tiebreaker with a win over the Netherlands on Monday but instead will head home.