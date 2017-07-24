Video: Belgium’s Tessa Wullaert Scores Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Goal
Belgium was eliminated from the European Championships on Monday but not before Tessa Wullaert scored an all-time great goal.
Wullaert equalized for the Red Flames midway through the second with a one-touch lob from about 40 yards out that narrowly missed the Dutch goalkeepers gloves on its way into the upper lefthand corner of the net.
Tessa Wullaert Scores Amazing goal to bring Belgium level. Video: Eurosport @TessaWullaert EURO 2017 #WEURO2017 #womensfootball #BELNED pic.twitter.com/35EGLdRFIC— WomensSoccerUnited (@WSUasa) July 24, 2017
The game-winning goal for the Dutch 15 minutes later wasn’t nearly as aesthetically pleasing, caroming off a Belgian defender into the net.
Belgium could have advanced to the quarterfinals by tiebreaker with a win over the Netherlands on Monday but instead will head home.