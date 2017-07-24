Soccer

Naby Keita Keeps Tongues Wagging by Following 2 Liverpool Stars on Instagram

90Min
2 hours ago

​RB Leipzig attacker Naby Keita has been linked with a transfer to Liverpool for most of the summer, and the 22-year-old Guinea native has moved to add fuel to the fire with certain actions on social media.

Keita, who scored eight goals and assisted seven in 32 outings for the Bundesliga side last season, is a huge target for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. However, a top official at the club has reportedly announced that the player will definitely not be sold this summer.

The midfielder seems to have other ideas, though, having recently followed Liverpool stars Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane on Instagram.

This hardly suggests that a deal is afoot, yet there could be some interest on Keita's end.

Earlier, it was reported that the Guinean was embroiled in a training ground altercation with teammate Diego Demm. Keita apparently went in hard on the German, who wasn't having any of it, and the pair had to be separated by staff.

Whether or not he moves to Anfield is something we will just have to wait out, but Klopp's side will certainly be boosted if the Reds can land the talented attacker.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters