Naby Keita Keeps Tongues Wagging by Following 2 Liverpool Stars on Instagram

​RB Leipzig attacker Naby Keita has been linked with a transfer to Liverpool for most of the summer, and the 22-year-old Guinea native has moved to add fuel to the fire with certain actions on social media.

Keita, who scored eight goals and assisted seven in 32 outings for the Bundesliga side last season, is a huge target for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. However, a top official at the club has reportedly announced that the player will definitely not be sold this summer.

Consistent with club stance but senior figure at RB Leipzig today tells @SkySportsNews Naby Keita will "100% not be sold this summer" #LFC — Paul Gilmour (@skysportspaulg) July 23, 2017

The midfielder seems to have other ideas, though, having recently followed Liverpool stars Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane on Instagram.

This hardly suggests that a deal is afoot, yet there could be some interest on Keita's end.

Naby Keita starts following Roberto Firmino & Sadio Mane 👀 pic.twitter.com/AMJSd4Crxt — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) July 24, 2017

Earlier, it was reported that the Guinean was embroiled in a training ground altercation with teammate Diego Demm. Keita apparently went in hard on the German, who wasn't having any of it, and the pair had to be separated by staff.

Whether or not he moves to Anfield is something we will just have to wait out, but Klopp's side will certainly be boosted if the Reds can land the talented attacker.