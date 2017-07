Although it may only be pre-season, the new-look AC Milan sent out a big message​ after they thrashed Bayern Munich 4-0 in their International Champions Cup clash.

Frank Kessie scored his first goal for the club to put them ahead before a double from youngster Patrick Cutrone put Milan in control, and fellow new signing Hakan Calhanoglu also got his first goal for the Rossoneri late on to give Vincenzo Montella's side the win in Shenzhen against an underwhelming Bayern side.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

Milan fans were also treated to the much anticipated debut of Leonardo Bonucci who recently completed his move from league rivals Juventus, as well as fellow signing Andre Silva.





Milan had lost 3-1 to Dortmund in their previous friendly, with many critics suggesting they still need to strengthen, despite an already hectic summer at the San Siro, however this was a much more encouraging performance against another strong European side.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Bayern too displayed some new faces with Corentin Tolisso starting in the midfield and new loanee James Rodriguez coming on at the start of the second half, however they looked far from their best.





They have now suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two International Champions Cup matches after losing 3-2 on penalties to Arsenal on Wednesday, and Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti will be looking for more from his players as they face Chelsea in Singapore in three days time.