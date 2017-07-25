​Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane can just about do it all and scoring goals in the Premier League is proving to be something he does for fun, with the player having won the Golden Boot in the last two seasons.

The striker also showed that he could be quite the talent in the ring when he was seen performing a boxing drill in a video early last year. And now, he is showing off his game on the American football pitch.

The forward spent some time with the NFL's New York Giants this week, and it looks like he was put through his paces. He responded by absolutely nailing a 50-yard field goal in just one try (unless he kept the fail clips out).

​​Kane scored 29 goals in the top flight last season, despite spending several weeks sidelined with an injury, helping Spurs finish in second place on the league table. He will be hoping to fire them to one better next term; and as long as he retains his ability to hit the ball as hard, he just might.