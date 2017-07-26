Soccer

AC Milan Meet With Super-Agent Jorge Mendes to Discuss Players From Chelsea, Bayern & Monaco

​AC Milan have continued their pursuit of more high profile signings after meeting with super-agent Jorge Mendes to discuss the availability of three players.

​Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Milan expressed an interest in Chelsea striker Diego Costa, Monaco forward Radamel Falcao and Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches.

Sanches has struggled to establish himself in Bavaria since his big money move from Benfica last summer, and has been regularly linked with a move to the San Siro in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old told ​Bild on Tuesday that the prospect of joining Milan is one that interests him.

"Personally, I’m not satisfied with my first year in Munich," he said. "AC Milan is an interesting option. If the opportunity arises and the clubs can agree, I would like to see them.


"I’m young. I want and have to play a lot. I think the chance to do so is greater in Milan than in Munich."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Costa, meanwhile, has been informed by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte that he is no longer needed.

The Brazilian-born Spaniard is expected to return to Atletico Madrid, although their transfer ban could allow Milan to bring the forward in on a short-term deal until January.

And if no deal for Costa is forthcoming, Milan could turn their attention towards Monaco striker Falcao, who excelled with the Ligue 1 champions last season.

The 31-year-old was reinvigorated at the Stade Louis, scoring 28 goals in all competitions. Milan have reportedly enquired as to his willingness to move and take on a new challenge.

