Following the World Cup in 2014, James Rodríguez was one of the most sought after players in European football. His incredible performances earned him a whopping £63m move to the Real Madrid, just 12 months after he completed a £38m transfer to AS Monaco from Porto.





James swapped the Santiago Bernabéu for Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena this summer and although the move is initially on a two-year loan, Bayern do have the option to make signing the Colombian permanent in 2019.

Who is your best friend at #FCBayern? James Rodriguez: "Thomas Muller is my best friend, he is also a great guy." #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/dU2Z169ttd — Bayern mania (@Bayern_mania) July 25, 2017

Having spent less that one month with the Bavarian side, James is already singing the praises of one teammate with whom he's quickly become close in the Bayern Squad.





Having spent just a short amount of time at Bayern Munich, fans will be happy to see the bromance forming between their new 26-year-old Colombian superstar and Thomas Müller.

Fans will be hoping that the partnership between their star midfielder and the clinical striker can flourish this season, bringing domestic and European success to the Bavarian capital. Müller, 27, completed his 17th year with the club last season after his move from TSV Pähl as a 10-year-old.