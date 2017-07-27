West Brom Boss Tony Pulis Admits Club Must Be Patient in Their Pursuit of Top Targets

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has made no secret of his desire to further strengthen their squad.

As reported by the Birmingham Mail, Pulis admitted that West Brom must remain patient in the pursuit of top transfer targets. The Baggies have made a fairly slow start to the summer transfer window, having only signed Jay Rodriguez and Ahmed Hegazi.

Albion claimed a 1-0 win over Burton on Wednesday with new signing Jay Rodriguez scoring the winning goal. However, their lack of resources were highlighted by the fact that only four substitutes were named at the Pirelli Stadium.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Pulis has suggested that the Albion have been busy in the market and are working hard to bolster the numbers. He also confirmed that Boro defender Ben Gibson is one of the players that they're looking at.





When asked about the lack of transfer activity Pulis responded by saying: "You would love to have them in now and working on the shape of the team but we are not able to do that. If it is the last week it is the last week. We need to make sure they are the right players and that is the most important.





"Gibson is not the only target. We have enquired about a few. A few of those are moving forward. We will have to wait and see.”

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Whilst Pulis is adamant that the club will bring in a few new players before the winder slams shut, Baggies fans would be forgiven for being concerned at the slow progress the club has made so far in the market.

West Brom have one of the smallest squads in the league and the lack of signings could leave them threadbare going into the new season.

Albion were last week reportedly close to signing Arsenal left-back Kieron Gibbs, but the clubs were unable to come to an agreement over a transfer fee.