Sergio Ramos Leaves 'Door Open' for Kylian Mbappé to Join Real Madrid

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has praised AS Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappé and welcomed speculation that the striker could soon make the move to Madrid.

Speaking in the build-up to Real Madrid's friendly against bitter rivals Barcelona, Ramos said: "It's not a decision for me but Mbappe is a great prospect, there are not young players around like him."

"We have an important year ahead of us and already have excellent players. But it's money which moves football and people can pay what they want.

"If he wants to come to Real Madrid the doors will be open."

The European champions have been linked this week with a world-record move for the 18-year-old, with Marca even claiming that a €180m fee had been agreed in principle.

Whilst claims have since been refuted by AS Monaco, a move this summer is looking increasingly likely for the teenager that lit up the football world with his performances last season.

Mbappé scored 24 goals in all competitions, as he led the principality side to the Ligue 1 title and to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

From that title-winning side, AS Monaco have already lost Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Tiemoué Bakayoko, and are unwilling to unravel another part of Leonardo Jardim's winning formula.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid continue to embark on their busy pre-season schedule. They face Barcelona in Miami this evening and the MLS All-Stars on 3rd August before returning to Europe to compete for the European and domestic Super Cups against Manchester United and Barcelona respectively.