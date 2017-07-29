Tottenham Boss Mauricio Pochettino Draws Positives From 'Rumours' Linking Man Utd to Eric Dier

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has seen the positives from Manchester United's reported interest in Eric Dier, claiming that it shows that Spurs have good players amongst their ranks.

Dier has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since the beginning of summer, with United boss Jose Mourinho looking to strengthen that area of the squad, but Pochettino doesn't seem too fazed by the talk.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"That is a good signal for us, that other clubs are talking about our players." The Argentinian told reporters, as quoted by Goal.





“It means we have good players. But it's rumours."

Spurs have spent no money this summer, but have received a huge cash injection from the £50m sale of Kyle Walker, but Red Devils boss and reported Eric Dier admirer Mourinho has been complimentary about Tottenham's transfer business - or lack thereof.

"I think they all have great conditions also to win the title. Everybody speaks about the dimension of the investment at Man City, but there is another team that I feel the dimension of their investment is also phenomenal: Tottenham." Mourinho said.

"I think until now they spent zero pounds, right? For me the dimension of their investment is amazing. They keep everybody they want to keep. They keep Dele Alli, [Harry] Kane and [Toby] Alderweireld, they keep Eric Dier, they keep everyone they want to keep.

"They sold Kyle Walker I think because they wanted to sell. And probably because they think Trippier is as good as Walker. And he's younger than Walker. They keep everyone they want to keep."

Whether Spurs will make any movements this summer remains to be seen, but Pochettino is reportedly interested in signing Everton's want-away playmaker Ross Barkley.