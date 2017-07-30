Leeds United Set to Complete Signing of Real Madrid Striker Ousama Siddiki

Leeds United are due to continue a busy summer in the transfer window with the addition of 19-year-old Real Madrid striker Ousama Siddiki. According to The Sun, the Moroccan teenager is about to become Elland Road's eighth arrival of the window, but could be heading immediately back to Spain on loan if he is not ready for the first team.

Siddiki did not make a senior appearance for Los Blancos last term, but was involved in the U19s' run to the semi finals of the UEFA Youth League.

Image by Xavier Bird

Leeds have recently appointed former Real Madrid employee Victor Orta as director of football and the Spaniard is keen on bringing in young talent from his home country. Adrian Balboa (U.D. Unificación Bellvitge) is also believed to be close to agreeing terms with the Yorkshire club.





Leeds are interested in former Manchester City and Middlesbrough striker Alvaro Negredo as well. It was Victor Orta who brought Negredo to Boro during his time at the Teesside outfit and he seems to want to repeat history in orchestrating a £6.4m deal from Valencia.

Image by Xavier Bird

Thomas Christiansen’s side are said to still be searching for defensive solutions before they start their Championship campaign away at Bolton on August 6th. They finished their pre-season with a 2-0 win over Oxford at Elland Road, with Kemar Roofe and Stuart Dallas getting on the scoresheet.