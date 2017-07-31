Harry Kane Reasserts His Commitment to Spurs After Antonio Conte Revealed Admiration for Striker

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has responded to comments made about him by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, claiming that he is fully focused on Spurs - despite the Italian manager's admiration of the 24-year-old.

It's obvious now that Kane isn't simply a one season wonder. Spurs' number ten scored 29 goals in 30 appearances for the north London outfit last season, and has understandably attracted huge interest from other teams, including Chelsea.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

This became obvious when Antonio Conte spoke about the England international's ability:

“For me, Kane, now is one of the best strikers in the world. If I had to buy one striker I would go to Kane. He is a complete striker.”

However, in his response, Kane has put Tottenham fans at ease - showing no signs of wanting to leave his current side:

“Obviously it’s kind words." He told the Sun.

“But I’m focused on my team now and what my manager thinks. I'm out here concentrating on what I need to do, and being fit for the new season."

Kane will be looking to help his side improve on their last two Premier League campaigns, where they mounted a serious title challenge in each season respectively.

However, while Mauricio Pochettino has managed to keep hold of his star players this summer (the only first team departure coming in the form of Kyle Walker's £50m transfer to Manchester City), there are yet to be any arrivals into the squad.

While everyone involved with the team seems calm on the situation, Spurs run the risk of falling behind their Premier League rivals if this continues - with the rest of the top six sides willing to spend as much as they can afford.