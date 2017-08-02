Versatile Bournemouth Star Sets His Sights on Representing England in World Cup Qualifiers

Bournemouth's right back Adam Smith knows he will need to produce “something special” for the Cherries this season if he is to make it into Gareth Southgate's England squad. The versatile 26-year-old had a number of impressive displays last season and Bournemouth have more than held their own in their first two seasons in the top flight. In part thanks to Smith.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, Smith said on the opportunity to play for England: “It has been a dream of mine since I was young and playing for England is the next thing for me." Smith has been capped by his country at every youth level including the U21s but has so far yet to feature for the first team.

No defender recorded more assists (5) in the Premier League last season than Bournemouth's Adam Smith.



“It is going to be difficult because there are a lot of young English full-backs. But I feel if I perform then I will be up there. I just need to play games on a consistent basis and perform well. I feel like I have to do a little bit extra playing for Bournemouth because the England full-backs are playing for the big teams. I feel I have to do something special but if I perform well consistently then hopefully I will get recognised,” said Smith.

Smith was rewarded last week with a new four-year contract and he only missed two games last season as the Cherries finished ninth in the Premier League. Bournemouth bought Smith for £250k from Tottenham in 2014.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages





Speaking about his fine form last year Smith said: “Overall, I thought it was my best season even though I came out of the team for a game or two and played out of position a few times. I felt it was a good, consistent season and was the one I completed without injury. I still feel there is more to build on and think there is more to come this season.

“As a group, we are looking at another top-10 finish but you can’t look too far ahead. We need to concentrate on having a good pre-season, starting well and then going from there. But a top-10 finish again is definitely achievable.”

Southgate is due to name his squad later this month for the World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia at the start of September.