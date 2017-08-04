Liverpool Boss Explains Why Some Reds Stars Could Become Unhappy With Him This Season

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that some of his senior Liverpool stars will have to deal with less playing time this season following his summer transfer business.

The Reds boss was quote by the Daily Mail as he explained why, despite more matches with a possible Champions League campaign to come, a few of his first-team members could become unhappy over a lack of minutes on the pitch.

Klopp has addressed the fact that his squad was smaller than his title rivals' ones were last season as Liverpool's Premier League trophy hopes ended after a terrible run of form in January, and the addition of three new signings so far has bolstered his options.

Jan Hetfleisch/GettyImages

The German, who is also wanting more in through the door before the window shuts in September, has now warned those who featured regularly last term may need to be patient over opportunities to impress due to the increased competition for places.

He said: "We need to be independent of one or two players. We still have to have a style, a way of playing and if we need to play completely different if we need.

"If we have time to train, if not then do the same but a little bit less left or right. So far the pre-season is pretty good.

Klopp: "This club should not be compared to anything. You know and I know there is nothing like Liverpool." — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) August 3, 2017

"We know what we see in the players and we know what we have to do. We need to make sure it works much more often than it doesn’t work. It is about how do we react when it doesn’t work in our direction? That’s how it is more difficult.

"I said we always want to develop this team, and there are two things to do – signings and training so we did both. The signings are nice, either they play or they push another player. Now it’s more difficult to play all the time."

Jan Hetfleisch/GettyImages

One man whose future needs to be clarified heading into the new season - Philipp Coutinho aside - is Emre Can.

The midfielder has entered the last year of his Anfield deal, and Juventus are believed to be monitoring his contractual situation. Klopp, however, is not concerned over a lack of movement with regards to a new deal being put to his German star.

He added: "We are in talks. I speak to Emre every day – not about the contract, but I speak to him. From my point of view everything is fine at the moment."

