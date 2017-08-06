Soccer

VIDEO: Amiens Use Crazy Kick-Off Routine During Season Opener Against PSG

90Min
27 minutes ago

Not many punters would have given Amiens much of a chance during their Ligue 1 opener against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

PSG, who have recently signed Neymar from Barcelona for a world record £200m, are expected to put up a better showing this season after losing the league title to Monaco last year and Amiens didn't seem eager to play much of their own football during the Parc des Princes clash.

Instead, the newly-promoted side went straight for territory from the kick-off, launching the ball deep into PSG's half instead of knocking the ball around themselves for a few seconds or so to all get a touch of the ball.

Unsurprisingly, the strange kick-off routine mattered very little in regards to the match, with Edinson Cavani scoring the opener before turning provider and setting up Javier Pastore for the second as PSG won 2-0.

Neymar was left out of the squad for the fixture following his transfer and will be hoping to figure in some capacity next weekend as PSG travel to Guingamp next weekend for their second Ligue 1 match.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters