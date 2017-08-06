VIDEO: Amiens Use Crazy Kick-Off Routine During Season Opener Against PSG

Not many punters would have given Amiens much of a chance during their Ligue 1 opener against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

PSG, who have recently signed Neymar from Barcelona for a world record £200m, are expected to put up a better showing this season after losing the league title to Monaco last year and Amiens didn't seem eager to play much of their own football during the Parc des Princes clash.

Amiens' kick-off routine vs PSG today 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FuoiigHFiw — 90thMin ⚽️ (@90thMin) August 5, 2017

Instead, the newly-promoted side went straight for territory from the kick-off, launching the ball deep into PSG's half instead of knocking the ball around themselves for a few seconds or so to all get a touch of the ball.

Unsurprisingly, the strange kick-off routine mattered very little in regards to the match, with Edinson Cavani scoring the opener before turning provider and setting up Javier Pastore for the second as PSG won 2-0.

Neymar was left out of the squad for the fixture following his transfer and will be hoping to figure in some capacity next weekend as PSG travel to Guingamp next weekend for their second Ligue 1 match.