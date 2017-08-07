Soccer

Video: Barcelona Crowd Gives Chapecoense Crash Survivor Alan Ruschel a Standing Ovation

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

It isn’t a stretch to say that Alan Ruschel’s appearance against Barcelona on Monday was a miracle. Ruschel was one of just three Chapecoense players to survive the team’s plane crash in November and underwent spinal surgery in the aftermath. Nine months later, he made his return to the field in Monday’s friendly at Camp Nou. 

Ruschel was in the starting lineup, along with fellow crash survivor Neto. Goalkeeper Jakson Vollman was the third surviving player but lost a leg in the crash. All three were honored before the match. 

Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

Chapecoense Survivors Struggle to Carry On

Ruschel was further recognized when he was subbed off late in the first half, receiving and standing ovation from the Barca players and fans. 

(Click here if you can’t see the video above.)

Barcelona went on to win the match, 5–0. 

