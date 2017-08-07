Soccer

Barcelona Ready to Splash £120m to Land Liverpool Attacker Philippe Coutinho

90Min
23 minutes ago

La Liga giants Barcelona are ready to swoop in for Liverpool star man Philippe Coutinho, and have readied a bid of £120m, per Paul Joyce of The Times.

The Spanish side were dealt a major blow last week, losing prized asset Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG

Of course, the raking in of a £198m world-record fee will go a long way in softening the blow, and the club aren't prepared to rest on their laurels.

Joyce writes that the Catalan side are looking to make the Brazilian midfielder the second most expensive player in the world, but the Reds are holding on firmly and do not want to sell at any price.

Coutinho, who only cost the Anfield outfit £8m when he arrived from Inter Milan in 2013, is very open to making the switch, but only if it can be done on amicable terms as he doesn't wish to upset anyone at Liverpool.

Armed with a much bigger cheque book at the moment, though, Barca are reportedly aiming to test Liverpool's resolve. They are understood to have made a bid of £72m last month, one that the Reds rebuffed in short order, but the lines of communication are thought to be still open.

While officials at the club aren't encouraging discussions over Coutinho, their stance could change in the coming days as they are possibly still keen on bringing in Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, as well as Southampton's Virgil van Dijk.

To date, though, Liverpool are still believed to be unwilling to part ways with the crafty attacker. But only time can tell at this point.

