Soccer

Gary Cahill Claims He's 'Not a Fan' of New ABBA Penalty Shootout System

90Min
an hour ago

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill was left very unimpressed with the newly introduced ABBA penalty system after Chelsea's loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday. 

The Blues went ahead through Victor Moses' goal early in the second half, but Arsene Wenger's men led a late charge that saw the game go to penalties, with Sead Kolasinac getting the equaliser.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Cahill stepped up to take Chelsea's first spot kick, and scored with a brilliant effort, but it was all downhill from there as Thibaut Courtois and Alvaro Morata would both miss their attempts.

The new system implements something similar to a tennis tie-break, as opposed to just swapping turns. 

The Blues found themselves down 2-1 after Cahill's goal due to the fact that Arsenal were allowed to take two successive penalties. With Courtous and Morata missing, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud were left to win the shootout for the Gunners.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"My first impression of it is I'm not a fan," Cahill said, via the Evening Standard. "We were a couple of goals down after one penalty so mentally that's different than when you've got one, one, one, one."

The new skipper also claimed that the team will rally around Morata following his unfortunate miss.

"We'll all get together and rally around him and I'm sure he'll start the season well and bang in goals for us. It goes for any forward. As soon as you get a goal you're up and running, you feel like it, so the sooner the better."

